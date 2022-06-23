ELSIE — Three shovels in brown dirt represented a step towards a green future for Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Wednesday afternoon, as the district held a groundbreaking event for a planned solar farm development just north of the middle school/high school complex.
Installation of the arrays should begin “within the next month or so,” per OEAS Superintendent Ryan Cunningham. “We’re hoping to have it all completed before students come back on campus,” he said.
The solar farm will be one of three coming online for the district via a partnership with SunFundED — an Indiana-based company which specializes in school-solar integration. The other two farms, being installed concurrently, will be sited at EE Knight and Leonard elementaries.
Wednesday’s event was the first tangible, if only ceremonial, step towards the culmination of a project which first took root in 2019, going through a fact-finding phase before receiving board approval in February 2020.
COVID-19 and other factors kicked liftoff down the road for the next two years, but things finally seem to be getting underway.
SunFundED founders Kelly Hipskind and Patrick Poer were on hand at the groundbreaking, outlining for those gathered the company’s unique “solar-as-a-service” business model and presenting the district with an oversized $200,000 check for investment in school programs.
The model described by Hipskind and Poer is one of frankly fantastical dimensions. For zero upfront cost, SunFundED promises to “handle all the upfront technicalities, logistics, financing and construction” pertaining to the farms, while coordinating ongoing maintenance and providing a direct educational interface with the technology via their Sunbeam Acknowledgment and Moonscape Initiative (or SAMI) program.
It was this last component which was particularly persuasive to OEAS when deciding to pursue solar through SunFundED, Cunningham said.
“There’s a lot of solar providers, even in our area, but they were the only company that I saw that offered an educational component,” he said. “We want to try to build our curriculum around it. Our kids can see it, touch it, read the data that’s coming off it … they have kiosks that will go inside the schools so that our kids can go and see real-time what the UV intake is, how much energy it’s putting out, the cloud coverage — all that sort of thing”
In a statement obtained via press release, OEAS Trustee Josh Miller echoed this sentiment.
“It’s one thing to read about renewable energy in a book,” Miller said. “When you actually see something like solar technology out of your classroom window, touch it, and run projects around it, that’s an entirely different experience than reading about it in a book. SunFundED’s educational focus and programming for the classroom gives Ovid-Elsie a leg up compared to most schools across the country who have adopted solar the more traditional way or not at all.”
With SunFunED offering all that — to say nothing of the millions in energy savings they tout — for zero down, it’s hard not to see them as “too-good-to-be-true” merchants. Hipskind and Poer’s track record, however, suggests they’re no fly-by-nighters. Both have a solid track record as “educational entrepreneurs,” to use Poer’s words.
Prior to SunFundED’s founding in 2018, Poer helped start Synovia, a company that develops fleet-management software with a special focus on school buses. The company was eventually acquired by Cal/Amp, a diversified technology company which, among many other things, owns the patent to the LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery system.
Hipskind was on the executive team at Herff Jones, a major player in the graduation paraphernalia/yearbook market.
The company’s website says that upfront costs are defrayed with capital from outside investors who fund the “requirements in exchange for renewable energy tax credits that your school can’t use anyway.”
Once the farms become operational, schools are charged a fixed “service fee” over the life of the contract they signed with SunFundED at the outset, typically a 25-year agreement.
Hipskind said this fee is “figured in a number of ways — you have to evaluate land, you have to evaluate room, you have to evaluate the state regulatory landscape and the rate structure for utilities,” but that, once set, it will invariably lead to savings for the school, especially when stacked against inflation.
In Ovid-Elsie’s case, these savings are projected to reach over $4 million over the life of their deal.
“That’s just savings,” Cunningham said.“I feel that every dollar you can save on something like this is money you put back in the classroom towards your kids and staff, so we just didn’t see a downside.”
Cunningham said the elementary school arrays “should offset almost 100% of the energy that we use” there. The middle school/high school farm will cover “40-60%” of those buildings’ (plus the bus garage’s) energy needs.
Hipskind praised Ovid-Elsie as an early public school adopter of “solar-as-a-service.” SunFundED has also formed partnerships with several private colleges, including Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor Universities.
The company also recently announced a deal with Indianapolis Public Schools to produce the “largest school solar project in the state,” per NPR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.