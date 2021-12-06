Perry senior fully invested in future plans

PERRY — Perry High School senior Grace O’Neill is an academic and athletic star aspiring to a career as an economics professor.
O’Neill, who holds a 4.211 GPA and has qualified for states in track and cross country, said she hopes to attend Notre Dame University or the University of Michigan to study economics.
“I’m pretty passionate about economics,” O’Neill, 17, said. “I want to be an economics professor and writer for an economic journal. It’s because I’m a people person and economics is the study of people and their choices. I find that pretty interesting.”
This fall, O’Neill took Advanced Placement microeconomics, AP English, AP statistics, psychology, health and business ethics, through both in-person and online classes.
Her list of extra-curriculars is even longer. O’Neill has run cross country and track and field since she was a freshman, and serves this year as a captain on the cross country team. Breaking a bone in her foot last summer, she is temporarily unable to run, but manages to play varsity basketball.
She is also president of the PHS National Honor Society, the student council and the school’s new Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.
O’Neill serves as vice president of the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council and is a Shiawassee Scholar, in the running for a full-tuition scholarship to the University of Michigan.
She said she has appreciated attending Perry Public Schools from kindergarten forward.
“It’s a smaller school, so it’s a close-knit community,” she said. “Everybody’s pretty friendly at Perry.”
Her favorite teacher is Kate Smith, who taught her AP government, economics and psychology. In addition, Smith is the NHS adviser.
“(Smith) is very passionate about teaching and she’s a lot of fun to be around,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill has also impressed Smith.
“Grace is a wonderful choice for student of the week,” said Smith, who teaches social studies at PHS. “She is an outstanding student and an even better human being. She is dedicated and hardworking with a great heart.
“Her perseverance and sense of humor has allowed her to navigate through the many unique pandemic challenges that her graduating class has had to face,” Smith continued. “Grace’s love for learning and high self-expectations are bound to lead her to success wherever the future may take her.”
O’Neill’s parents are Teresa and Steve O’Neill. Her brother, Ryan, 19, is a fellow runner.
“We both got running from our parents,” Grace O’Neill said. “It’s kind of a family thing. It’s definitely therapeutic and a great chance to connect with nature — and yourself. And it’s rewarding to see how much you’ve improved over time.”
For fun, O’Neill said she enjoys reading historical fiction and listening to music — “from rock to pop and everything in between.” Her favorite movie is “Pride and Prejudice.”
She identified her parents as her role models.
“They’re both really hard working and have been really supportive of me,” she said.
