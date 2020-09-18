CORUNNA — Corunna Schools Superintendent John Fattal announced Thursday that a member of the high school football coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in isolation by the Shiawassee County Health Department.
“The coach is not a teacher and has not been around coaches and athletes since Monday,” Fattal said in a letter to parents of families in Corunna Public Schools.
“This coach wore a mask during practices and was not in close contact with coaches/players on the team, which is defined as being six feet or less for more than 15 minutes in duration,” Fattal wrote.
Fattal added, “At this time the Shiawassee County Health Department has completed the contract tracing. There is no need to quarantine any students, staff or other coaches based on the Health Department’s investigation.”
Fattal also confirmed it was OK to play Thursday’s Corunna’s junior varsity football game against Goodrich as well as tonight’s Corunna varsity football game at Goodrich.
Fattal said the school would continue to stay in contact with the Shiawassee County Health Department and monitor the situation closely.
He said the school will protect the confidentiality of the individual unless there is a reason the health department chooses to inform the families of Corunna Public Schools.
