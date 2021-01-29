OWOSSO — Two Owosso Public Schools staff members are receiving special recognition for going the extra mile.
In a surprise announcement Jan. 18, the Owosso Public Schools Foundation named Brena Irelan and Heidi Lorigan the district’s Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year, respectively. The awards are a second-year initiative by the OPS Foundation, aimed at recognizing exceptional employees in the district.
Irelan and Lorigan will be formally honored during a reception alongside 2019-20 award recipients Karen Michalec and Amy Parsons once coronavirus-related guidelines on public gatherings are relaxed.
“Mrs. Irelan and Mrs. Lorigan are superb educators and individuals,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said in a press release. “They prioritize building meaningful relationships with their students, going above and beyond to ensure their success. They are caring, always willing to put forth the extra effort for their students, and valued members of the Owosso Public Schools team.”
The OPS Foundation was established in 2007 as a nonprofit organization by a group of parents, teachers and community members who wanted to promote the school district and finance a variety of special projects, according to foundation President Matt Van Epps.
During the 2019-20 academic year, the foundation decided to launch a program to honor exceptional employees within the district, sending out letters to students, parents, community members, administrators, teachers and support staff members to acquire nominations for Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year.
After receiving letters of recommendation for the 2020-21 academic year, the foundation committee made its selections.
Irelan has served as a special education teacher at Owosso Public Schools for more than two decades. She’s also a member of the Owosso Band Boosters board and has been an active supporter of the Owosso Middle School and Owosso High School swimming programs for more than 10 years.
Irelan described the award announcement as a little overwhelming, “but in a good way.”
“Our district has so many fantastic, hardworking, and supportive people working for it,” Irelan said via email Thursday. “I am proud to work at Owosso High School and contribute however possible to help meet the needs of our students.”
Lorigan has worked at Bentley Bright Beginnings for 11 years, teaching 4-year-old preschool — and while she admits she’s not one to enjoy being in the spotlight, she’s grateful to receive the recognition.
“I am extremely honored and very humbled to know that others see the love that I have for this job, my students and their families,” Lorigan said via email today.
