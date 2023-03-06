NEW LOTHROP — Hornet senior Ryan Heslip has been a familiar name and face in the Argus-Press, after playing basketball and running cross country for four years, but his 4.0667 GPA is what really stands out.
Heslip plans to attend either Eastern Michigan University or Western Michigan University, where he plans to study mechanical engineering.
In addition to playing on New Lothrop’s basketball team and running cross country, Heslip is also Student Council Treasurer, a member of National Honor Society, is a Shiawassee Scholar, and participates in blood drives and the Outreach Group Community Fall cleanup.
Heslip said his favorite book is “Legend” by Marie Lue, set in a flooded Los Angeles during a civil conflict between two opposing factions. His favorite movie is “Hustle” featuring Adam Sandler because “it’s about basketball.” Heslip’s favorite video game is Minecraft.
The young scholar said he enjoys reading about physics, which is his favorite subject, along with math.
Heslip’s favorite teacher is Charles Henige, “because he is just approachable.”
“It feels like we have lots in common,” Helip said. “He likes golf and I do too.”
Heslip’s best memories from his time at New Lothrop are hanging out with friends and the community.
What makes New Lothrop High School so special? “Our teachers, because they make our educational experience personal. All of our staff is very approachable and we can talk with any one of them if need be.”
Heslip’s parents are Tom and Nicole. His older brother Thomas attends Northwood University, and his sister Elizabeth is a junior. His younger brother Kevin is a sophomore, Samuel is a seventh-grader and Benjamin is in kindergarten.
