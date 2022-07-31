OWOSSO — Voters will have to decide on Aug. 2 which State Representative candidates are likely to serve them best and should be part of the general election ballot on Nov. 8.

Five candidates are vying for the 71st District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives — four republicans and one democrat. The 75th District seat is almost the exact opposite, with three of the four candidates being part of the democratic party and only one from the republican party.

