OWOSSO — Voters will have to decide on Aug. 2 which State Representative candidates are likely to serve them best and should be part of the general election ballot on Nov. 8.
Five candidates are vying for the 71st District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives — four republicans and one democrat. The 75th District seat is almost the exact opposite, with three of the four candidates being part of the democratic party and only one from the republican party.
Mark Zacharda, D-Owosso, is the only candidate from the democratic party running for the 71st seat.
In addition to running his family farm in Ovid since 2012, he has served on the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau Board of Directors; belongs to the Michigan Farm Bureau, the Michigan Corn Growers Association and the Michigan Soybean Growers Association. He is also a member of the Shiawassee County Democratic Party, having served as chair and vice-chair, and is a voting member of the Michigan Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus. He has worked closely with other political entities, but this will be his first time running for state representative.
“My priorities, based on the needs of our district, are focused on education, human rights, responsible democracy, our environment and our economy,” Zacharda said in an email. “Intense partisanship is driving our country toward ruin. While there are some things, like human rights, that must not be compromised, I will work for bipartisanship at every opportunity. The cliche is that ‘politics is the art of compromise’ is true; I’ll take ‘the good’ when I can get it. The people of Michigan deserve a state government that works for them — not one that does nothing because of fear that a politician will get caught dealing with a member of the opposite party.”
Chris Stewart, R-Bath, is the only candidate from the republican party running for the 75th seat, and aims “to win the 75th House Seat and keep it for three terms.”
Stewart has been Chair of the Eaton County Republican Party and, according to his website, is a member of the Michigan Farm Bureau, Fenner Nature Conservancy Board, Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, American Football Coaches Association, National Strength & Conditioning Association and is the National Wild Turkey Federation State Board Director.
Stewart said via email that his top priorities are clean air, clean water, clean living and staying committed to the community.
House Representatives serve two-year terms and are considered for reelection every even year. However, they cannot be elected to office more than three times during any twelve-year period.
District 71
District 71 includes most of Shiawassee County, part of southern Saginaw County and part of western Genesee County.
The current 71st District State Representative is Angela Witwer, D–Lansing.
Alison Williston, R-Linden, was born in Flint and raised in Swartz Creek. This is her first time running for office.
“I owned & operated Smooth Steps Dance & Gymnastics of Swartz Creek for (26) years but was forced to close in 2020 due to the extreme mandates,” she said via email. “What happened in 2020 to our livelihoods must never happen again and we need to regain the trust of our people and fix 2020!”
Williston’s priorities are addressing election integrity and inflation; supporting school of choice, the second amendment, religious freedom and medical freedom; and removing critical race theory from schools. Williston is endorsed by Right to Life and believes life begins at conception.
Brian BeGole, R-Perry, is close to counting his sixth year as the Shiawassee County Sheriff.
According to his website, after serving the county for 32 years, his focus — should he be elected — is economic recovery, criminal justice improvement, restoring election integrity and protecting constitutional rights.
BeGole did provide comment to the Argus-Press but was quoted on his campaign website, saying:
“I strive everyday to treat people with kindness and a feeling of worth. As an elected law enforcement official I believe I have a unique relationship with the people and I understand that being accessible when people need me the most is important.”
Kevin Rathbun, R-Corunna, is a combat veteran, having served in the United States Army for 20 years as a military police officer. He is currently the buildings and grounds supervisor for Corunna Public Schools.
“I’m sick of how this state is being run,” Rathbun said. “I’m not a politician, I didn’t want to be a politician, I just think that it’s my calling — it’s my time to stand up and show my kids that when things start going south you have to stand up and fight.”
Rathbun’s priorities include cutting spending, improving election integrity and improving veterans’ care.
Bob Carlin, R-Owosso, is a fifth-generation farmer in Shiawassee County. Besides owning and operating Carlin Farms, he and his wife own d’Vine Wines, a boutique wine shop at the Flint Farmers Market. He is in his second term as the third member of the Shiawassee Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and he serves on the Michigan Farm Bureau State policy committee and several local Shiawassee Farm Bureau committees.
Carlin’s career history also includes engineering, manufacturing, education and agriculture; his priorities in office are to bring jobs back to Michigan, address education issues in public schools and “cutting government overreach” as it applies to agriculture and farming families.
“I will always listen to the people and ask questions of those who may know more than me to get to a solution of an issue,” Carlin said via email. “I believe we must learn to work together and find those answers to the questions affecting the people of District 71.”
District 75
District 75 encompasses portions of Ingham, Clinton and Shiawassee counties. The southwest corner of Shiawassee County is included in the district, primarily the city of Laingsburg and the unincorporated community of Shaftsburg.
The current 75th District State Representative is David LaGrand, D–Grand Rapids.
Don Keskey, D-Haslett, is a Vietnam War Veteran who also served as an assistant attorney general and an assistant attorney general in charge under Frank Kelley for 25 years. He is also a public law attorney and small business owner.
“I believe I am the most experienced and knowledgeable candidate to work effectively with fellow Democrats and across the aisle on key mainstream issues,” Keskey said via email. “I should be elected, and stand out from other candidates, based on my knowledge and experience in state government and in private legal practice.”
Some of Keskey’s political priorities are promoting and supporting improved roads, renewable energy, high-speed broadband, cost-effective/reliable utilities and transportation; supporting public education, enhancing public safety and economic development; addressing inflation and environmental issues like climate change, clean water and pollution; and supporting the principles of Roe v. Wade, medical privacy and voter rights.
Emily Stivers, D-Haslett, is part of the LGBTQIA community as “an out-and-proud bisexual,” according to her campaign website. She serves as the Ingham County Commissioner and is part of several other Ingham County committees. On her campaign website, it lists her as having had a college internship with Nancy Pelosi.
Stivers’ political priorities are reproductive freedom and mental healthcare for all, ending gun violence, combating environmental issues, improving education and infrastructure and increasing equity and inclusion.
Stivers did not provide comment to the Argus-Press.
Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing, is an attorney, a small-business owner, a Democratic party activist and a former Ingham County Commissioner. Her political priorities include gun safety, reproductive freedom, mental and physical healthcare, education, environmental protection, equity, voting rights, good-paying jobs and criminal justice reform.
“I am also the only candidate with bi-partisan support,” Tsernoglou said via email. “Almost all of my former colleagues on the County Board have endorsed my campaign, including the Republicans. They join over 150 other elected officials and community leaders in endorsing my campaign.”
Tsernoglou attended Michigan State University’s College of Law where she earned a Juris Doctor degree. She also has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Michigan.
