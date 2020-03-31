SHIAWASSEE AREA — According to a Michigan Department of Education report issued in February, most area schools are posting graduation rates above 90 percent — which is well above the state average.
The findings were compiled by the MDE and the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.
The eight high schools in Shiawassee County — Byron, Corunna Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, Perry, New Lothrop and Owosso — all posted four-year graduation rates above 88 percent for 2018-19, the most recent data available.
Ovid-Elsie, in Clinton County, and Chesaning, in Saginaw County, both also topped the state average.
The high school with the highest four-year graduation rate was New Lothrop at 98.67 percent.
The lowest rate recorded was Perry at 74.04 percent, but Perry High School principal Dave Myron said the school’s drop was not the result of fewer students graduating but an error in how students were coded in the system.
“Some of our fifth-year students, who are actually taking college classes, were labeled as having not graduated. Our graduation rate for the 2018-19 school year was actually 86.4 percent when those errors are corrected,” Myron said.
The graduation rate for the class of 2018-19 in Michigan was 81.4 percent, up from 80.6 percent for the class of 2017-18.
That trend has been improving for the past several years. In 2014-15, the graduation rate in Michigan was 79.79 percent.
No area school was able to achieve 100 percent graduation rate this past year, as New Lothrop did for the 2017- 18 school year, but several schools came close.
According to New Lothrop’s Principal Kim Kuchar, one of the biggest contributing factors to New Lothrop’s high graduation rates year after year is the school’s emphasis on creating a customized plan for each student.
“I think we can attribute some of it to the fact that we are so small and we know every student, and especially every senior. We know their name, we know their schedule and we know what their intent is beyond high school is — whether that’s college, university, trade school or going to work. I think having our pulse on what their interests are attributes to the success of our graduation rate,” Kuchar said.
Kuchar also credited her students and the community and parents who have raised them.
“We can also attribute it to our students and their drive to succeed and do well and that ultimately stems from our wonderful parents. We have who send us their babies at kindergarten and they go through our system and come every day with this work ethic and ideal that were going to work hard and education is important,” Kuchar said.
Overall, Michigan reported 97,773 graduates in 2018-19 with a dropout rate after four years of 9.12 percent. The state reported 12,000 students off their expected graduation track, but still continuing their education.
To see all the data, visit mischooldata.org
