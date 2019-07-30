Chesaning schools asks for sinking fund

CHESANING — In a special election Aug. 6, the Chesaning Union School District is asking voters to consider a 0.75-mill sinking fund, which would help the district pay for necessary upgrades to existing infrastructure.
The five-year proposal would generate approximately $244,000 per year for capital improvements and, because a current bond levy is dropping over time, the new millage will not change the district’s current rate of 5.62 mills, according to Superintendent Mike McGough.
“We want the best for our kids, the community has always wanted to best for its kids and we just want to maintain that,” McGough said. “And if we can do so without raising the millage rate, then I think that’s a good deal for everybody.”
Voters approved a 29-year, $28-million bond proposal for the district in 2014, which resulted in a levy of 5.62 mills. As a result of the bond, the district was able to add an auxiliary gym and build a new athletic complex, as well as provide upgrades to each building, including the renovation of a number of high school classrooms that had not been addressed since the building opened decades ago.
At the time it was approved, the bond replaced a 5-mill sinking fund, which had generated about $900,000 per year for the district, according to McGough.
“Everything that needed to be done could not be done through that sinking fund, it didn’t generate enough revenue,” he said. “Pretty much every building, every parking lot, everything had to be addressed…every system within the district had to be addressed and, you know, with $900,000 a year, you’re putting Band-Aids on things.”
The bond upgrades made Chesaning’s facilities among the best in mid-Michigan, according to McGough.
The purpose of the proposed five-year, 0.75-mill sinking fund is to maintain the district’s infrastructure, he added, and allow upgrades to the district’s pool, parking lots, plumbing and mechanical systems, as well as lighting, and sound and electrical upgrades to the district’s auditorium.
Futhermore, due to a recent law change, sinking fund revenue can now be used for technology infrastructure and security, which McGough said could come in handy as the district expands its instructional and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
The upgrades were proposed after the district conducted an analysis of its facilities. Collectively, the board developed a five-year preventive maintenance/repair plan.
McGough, who has been with the district 32 years, said it’s about keeping the existing infrastructure from falling into disrepair.
“I’ve sat back and watched this happen, where schools go through a cycle of improvements where between improvements nothing gets done,” McGough said. “So even before the bond, we said not only do we need to take all of these failed systems and rebuild them, we have to have a plan to maintain them so this never happens again. Let’s break that cycle of everything’s new, but then fails over time without a repair plan in place.”
If the proposed sinking fund passes it would not raise district property owners’ millage rate. In fact, the district projects the millage rate will decrease to approximately 5.37 mills by the end of the proposed sinking fund in 2023 because of rising property values, McGough said.
“We don’t need to levy as much, or as many mills to generate the revenue needed to pay the bond back because property values are rising, so while we’re letting it drop it’s a good opportunity to do a sinking fund,” McGough said. “Let’s do those repairs, the things that nobody sees but that run the district.
“With the bond, it was all stuff that people were going to see. I mean we’re going to have a new athletic stadium, we’re going to have renovated classrooms, we’re going to have a new gym, you can see that. It’s all brand new, you have that visual impression,” McGough continued. “The sinking fund…this is stuff you don’t see. It’s not the pretty stuff, but it’s still needed.”
The decision to put the proposal up for an August special election will cost the district approximately $7,000, but if approved, would save the district money when it comes time to put projects out for bids, according to McGough.
“If we get proposals out by early November, and have due dates by Dec. 1, we’re probably going to get some good bids. Maybe we paid $7,000 to have the election in August, but we can save 10 times that amount by getting good bids and not being in such a competitive bid environment. You get into that February-March bid environment, you’re paying top dollar,” McGough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.