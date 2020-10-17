Chesaning hosts homecoming festivities

The Argus-Press
CHESANING — Chesaning Union High School will host homecoming festivities, beginning Monday and running through Friday.
This year’s theme is “Decades.” Classes will earn spirit points through involvement in dress-up days and games. All games will be virtual in order to include remote students and keep everyone safe.
The dress-up day schedule is as follows:
n Monday — Throwback to Middle School
n Tuesday — Hippie Day
n Wednesday — Pajama Day
n Thursday — Flannel Day
n Friday — Orange and Black Day
Since the entire student body cannot attend the football game due to number limitations, the names of the king and queen will be announced through a video Friday. The video will also be available on the school website.
In order to provide an opportunity for everyone to congratulate the homecoming royalty, the class representatives, court members and king and queen will be located on the front lawn of the high school from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Friday. Guests can drive by on Fourth Street and wave and honk to congratulate them.
The class representatives, homecoming court, and king and queen will also be honored during halftime of the football game Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.