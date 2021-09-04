Morrice administrators look to build programs

MORRICE — The words strung across the top of Morrice Area Schools’ website — Big enough for excellence, small enough to care — serve not only as the district’s motto, but define the culture newly hired administrators Robert Pouch, superintendent, and Daniel Nolen, K-12 principal, say they will strive to build.
The shift began with the hiring of Pouch as full-time superintendent in July, and continued with the arrival of Nolen as K-12 principal in early August. A school improvement facilitator and student success coordinator have also joined the district, granting Pouch and Nolen a degree of flexibility to focus on curriculum review.
“We’re fortunate to where we wear a lot of hats, a lot is on our plates, but we also have support around us in the restructuring to help make sure we’re doing these systems and these processes right,” Pouch said. “Some of this stuff we’re building from the ground up, and we all know the past 18 months have been a challenge on school districts, so it’s a great time to revamp some of the systems and processes and structures that were in place and we’re fortunate to have people to help us.”
The changes to begin the 2021-22 academic year are aimed at providing stability to a district that’s experienced considerable turnover in recent years. The move to hire Pouch came on the heels of Superintendent Michelle Falcon’s surprise resignation. Falcon stepped down June 30, prompting the board of education to conduct its fourth superintendent search since 2016, and the second in less than a year.
Falcon was hired in December 2020 as a part-time/interim superintendent, replacing Michael Dewey, who retired the same month. Falcon tendered her resignation during Morrice’s May 12 board of education meeting, and Dewey returned on a temporary basis.
The board subsequently agreed to make the superintendent position full-time, hosting four finalists for interviews in mid-July before inviting Pouch and Charlotte Upper Elementary Principal Mark McGarry back for final interviews July 19.
With the first day of the 2021-22 school year school approaching Aug. 19, there was little time to waste in choosing a new district leader. Pouch was unanimously selected by the board July 21, agreeing to a two-year contract.
“(Rob) really understands the differences, the intricacies, how a small town’s unique and how to leverage that uniqueness of a small town, small school environment to really be a strength for the students,” board President Randy Farrow said, adding, “He’s got a systematic approach. He just determines what needs to be done and goes about doing it.
“It’s a very calming style that provides a calming influence in the district.”
Pouch is familiar with rural, agricultural communities having grown up in Fruitport, though he admits his love of small towns truly blossomed when he took a job at Peck Community Schools at age 22. Pouch served as a middle/high school teacher and head varsity football coach during his four-year tenure at Peck before transitioning closer to family at Fremont Public Schools, where he worked as an assistant principal and athletic director.
Pouch spent the last eight years as middle school principal at Linden Community Schools, and expected to return to Linden this fall. A casual glance at area job postings changed things. The Morrice vacancy was an opportunity Pouch felt he couldn’t pass up.
“I was in a great place (in Linden) where I could be very selective about what that next move would be for me,” he said. “I zoned in on smaller school superintendencies because … in a district such as (Morrice), in the superintendent role your hands are still involved in a lot aspects of operations and, most importantly, kids. I can walk out and see kids on a daily basis so that’s what was attractive to me.”
Pouch’s primary task upon joining the district was hiring a K-12 principal, a form of consolidation as Morrice could “no longer financially support” separate building principals at the elementary and secondary levels. Nolen was ultimately tapped for the role, in part due to his prior experience as an assistant principal at Swartz Creek Community Schools.
“We were very fortunate to hire Daniel, whom has several years of administrative experience that allows him to hit the ground running on a different level than somebody that maybe didn’t have a great deal of administrative experience,” Pouch said.
Nolen worked in the Swartz Creek school district for the past 12 years, serving as a high school counselor, assistant principal and director of the virtual learning center during his tenure. Prior to that, he was a high school counselor at Howell Public Schools for four years.
The job description for the K-12 principal position is what ultimately drew Nolen to Morrice.
“I found that really interesting because in the different roles I’ve had I’ve been in charge of two different buildings or two different spots,” he said. “That was something that actually fit with my personality and energy level. I’m constantly moving and doing stuff.”
Farrow acknowledged that while Nolen may have a “nontraditional” background for a building principal, his experience as a counselor will prove extremely useful as Morrice strives to uphold its motto of “Big enough for excellence, small enough to care.”
“(Daniel’s) background in psychology kind of provides that platform where we’re trying to take it, individualizing instruction and looking at students holistically,” Farrow said. “Not just, what results are we getting? But, why are we getting those results? And, why are we getting those behaviors? Looking a little deeper on those kinds of things to be able to provide for the needs of the whole child.”
The newly hired administrators’ short term goals for the district include building upon and maintaining a culture that ensures “people are taken care of,” emphasizing communication with staff, students and families, and reviewing curriculum — particularly K-12 math curriculum — to identify possible areas for improvement, with the overarching goal of increasing student achievement.
“Morrice has been struck with a lot of turnover in the past several years and that has an impact on the whole community, from the kids all the way on up,” Pouch said. “You have two individuals here that are committed to this district and we’re looking forward to following many of the initiatives that we’ll be implementing here through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.