Corunna schools to jettison block schedule for fall

CORUNNA — Corunna High School is moving away from its four-period “block” schedule for fall 2020-21 in an effort to increase scheduling flexibility and course offerings for students.
The transition, approved unanimously by the board of education Monday, came after months of research by first-year high school principal Barry Thomas, who noted the shift will allow for additional elective course offerings, as well as for the expansion of the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
A decision on a precise schedule moving forward is expected in the coming weeks, he said, as negotiations will soon begin with the teachers union.
“I anticipate a seven-period day, that’s been the clear consensus so far,” Thomas said following Monday’s board meeting. “Kids are already registering for some courses (for next year) and we’re going to be able to pull some of that back, throw some new stuff out there very quickly to them and so I anticipate the kids being pretty excited about some of the new course offerings that they’ll see in the course catalog…We’ll move really swiftly (now that we’ve got the green light).”
In a survey distributed to high school staff members, approximately 85 percent expressed support for transitioning to a seven-period school day, according to Thomas.
Area schools currently on a seven-period day include Owosso, Byron and Morrice. Durand, Laingsburg, New Lothrop and Perry all offer six periods.
Corunna High School transitioned from a six-period school day to the block schedule in 2007, according to Superintendent John Fattal, in an effort to ensure students had access to Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs.
“The state changed the graduation requirements at the time, and in our community we believe very highly in the CTE programs — FFA, shop classes, construction trades,” Fattal said previously. “We knew that a six-period day was going to eliminate one of our programs that’s a mainstay for our community, so at that time the block was the way to go.
“Times have changed,” Fattal continued. “The state has lessened some of the requirements for graduation, they’ve given more local control, so a seven-period day is a better fit (now).”
Under the current block schedule, high school students attend four 88-minute periods per school day on a two-semester schedule.
Since the implementation of the schedule, Corunna High School has cut 12 staff members, according to Thomas, which has made it difficult for the school to offer an adequate number of courses each semester, with students often going a semester (half of the school year) or more without a math class, for example.
The schedule has also proven to be difficult for students cognitively, Thomas said, because what would traditionally be a year’s worth of material on a seven-period schedule is crammed into one semester, and with fewer staff, students who need to retake particular courses are having a difficult time fitting it into their schedule.
With the proposed seven-period class schedule, individual class periods will be 50 to 54 minutes in length, according to Thomas, and offer students more flexibility, a larger variety of courses, and not require additional staff.
Among the proponents of a seven-period schedule was high school math teacher Bryan Heid, who took the opportunity to speak in support of the transition during Monday’s meeting.
“There’s a huge advantage with a seven-hour day where we could possibly have, and hopefully will have, common planning with our department,” Heid said. “That’s a game changer right there, that absolutely changes what we can do as a group and how we can coordinate things and move forward…I’m really looking forward to that as an option.”
Additional semester elective courses — including mythology and speech and debate — will soon be offered as a result of the upcoming schedule change this fall, according to Thomas, who also noted there’s a possibility the high school could add jazz band to its course catalog.
Long term, the high school will also be able to expand many of its CTE offerings beyond the current two-year format, Thomas said.
“Right now students are limited to making it to Woods II or Construction II, and there’s more to those programs,” Thomas said. “There’s additional coursework that we’ll begin being able to offer now, next year a little bit, but in the next two, three years definitely, really expanding what kids are able to do career tech wise. It’s really exciting.”
