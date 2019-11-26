ELSIE — The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors a Good Citizen Program that recognizes high school seniors from all over the country who have demonstrated dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
A chapter of the DAR must sponsor a school in order for them to nominate a student as a Good Citizen.
Winners this year included Ella Colleen Sheedlo of Ovid-Elsie High School.
Other honorees include Harlie Belle Choponis, Hart High School; Elizabeth Grace Sible, Kent City High School; Jennie Ainsley Golaszewski, Mason County Central; Grace Elizabeth Boak, Fowler High School; Josh Manier, Mason County Eastern; Haley Sue Adams, Walkerville Public High School; Grace Taranko, Ludington High School; and Hallie Jones, Cedar Springs High School.
Since 1984, the Michigan Dunes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has hosted a reception honoring students chosen as their high school’s Good Citizen.
The 2019 reception honoring all selected Good Citizens was Nov. 3.
