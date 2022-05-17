CORUNNA — Monday’s regularly scheduled Corunna Public Schools Board of Education Meeting was anything but regular.
Sure, there was some run-of-the-mill business taken care of. Budgets were discussed. Expenditures on food service equipment were approved. Dean Foley, a paraprofessional at Elsa Meyer Elementary School, was named the district’s employee of the month, and high school wrestler Xavier Anderson was given an official commendation for his fifth-place, all-state finish at this year’s MHSAA individual finals.
Everything routine paled in comparison to the public comment section — a sprawling, few-holds-barred affair in which parents, grandparents and some folks with no direct relation to Corunna schools combined to spend nearly an hour holding forth on the district’s handling of the fraught issue of transgender bathroom usage.
The issue has been coming to a head for several months. According to Superintendent John Fattal, Corunna has long had a policy of sitting down with transgender students and parents to discuss facilities accommodations.
“Every time that we become aware of a child, who either tells us, or through their parents or through other kids, who is transgender … we work with them for solutions,” Fattal said. “We have, in all of my years as an administrator — which goes back to 2003-2004 — we have had transgender students, and we have worked with the families and the parents to have them use different accommodations. So they might use the staff bathroom — we’ve got other, single-stall bathrooms in every building that we’ve been able to have students use.”
Around December, however, a student who started out using single-stall accommodations elected to use group facilities aligned with their professed gender. Having been advised by the district’s legal counsel, Thrun Law, that to deny the student access to their restroom of choice would be in violation of several court rulings, school administration elected to allow this usage to continue.
Once word of this traveled to parents, the protesting commenced. April’s board meeting was the first time members of the public registered their complaints on the record, with five public commenters addressing the panel.
On Monday, the number of speakers had more than doubled, to 13. While some were supportive the district’s actions, more expressed dismay.
To what degree either side succeeded in shaping the narrative is yet to be determined. And, yes, there were literal sides, with the bulk of the school policy supporters — many wearing “Protect Trans Kids” t-shirts — perhaps coincidentally, occupying the left of the meeting space and their opponents on the right.
Prior to public comment, Board President Jennifer Strauch reminded those assembled that “This is a meeting in public, not a public meeting,” and that while the public was being given the opportunity to speak, this was not to be a forum for back-and-forth debate, bickering or banter.
Though there were a couple of minor instances, attendees mostly adhered to her warning.
Those opposed to allowing transgender individuals to use facilities of their choosing had several core themes. A central tenet, repeated by all, was a concern for privacy and comfort, wanting to ensure that no student is forced into a situation in which they might be unwittingly confronted with genitalia of the opposite sex.
Ashley Rathbun, a mother of four Corunna students — and wife of Republican candidate for the 71st state Congressional district, Kevin Rathbun — opened her remarks by taking “the time to publicly acknowledge my appreciation for the board members, and for John, that have sat down and spoke with me one-on-one since the last board meeting.
“I truly appreciate the conversations that we have had and your commitment to the district,” Rathbun continued. “I know that the topic of gender identity is an extremely hard topic to discuss right now … but to me it is these important conversations that will create a safe place for all kiddos within the district.”
Many of those opposed called for a “compromise solution” to the perceived problem, though Rathbun advanced a concrete proposal for navigating the impasse between upset parents and administrators feeling hemmed in by legal precedent.
“Floor to ceiling dividers need to be installed in the bathrooms. Urinals need to be replaced. We need a policy in place that outlines bathroom rules. If a kid is transitioning, the parent needs to let the school district know, so that it’s on record. Kids shouldn’t be switching back and forth between bathrooms,” she said.
Bonnie Wood, a retired “health educator” of 31 years, spent a good chunk of her time at the podium explaining how the Constitution of both the United States and Michigan — as well as the whole field of education — rested on the Christian Bible. She went on to deny trans identity — “There’s gender ideology and then there’s what God says,” she said — while also proclaiming that she loves “the transgenders ... because it’s one human race.”
Wood’s comments prompted a heated retort from Michael Gleason.
“I hear a lot of talk today about the Bible, church and what God intended. We have a separation of church and state for a reason,” he said.
According to Gleason, the “solution” everyone was looking for, “is talking to your kids. Telling your kids that, no matter who someone is, no matter what bathroom they use … it is important for us to respect and love each other.”
In the running with Wood for the longest speaker of the night was Linda Lee Tarver, a Lansing resident, and a Republican running for a seat on the state board of education.
Tarver disputed Thrun Law’s assertion that needing to allow students to use their bathroom of choice is “well-settled” case law, claiming that one of the cases Thrun had cited in the paper the firm had prepared for CPS, Dodds v. U.S. Dep’t of Educ., is a “preliminary decision” which only applies to the parties in question in any case.
Her legal advice comes courtesy of the Great Lakes Justice Center — a Christian, Lansing-based organization which primarily deals in religious liberty, abortion and other similar cases.
After encouraging parents to sue the school district if it violates “their comfort,” Tarver veered off into a tangent against critical race theory, occasionally pausing to opine that “crime is up in Lansing because of wokeness.”
At the conclusion of the public comment section, 20 to 30 of the 70 or so people in attendance elected to make their exit, despite the fact that further comment from Fattal and the board on the issue was still on the agenda.
Fattal thanked the public for providing feedback and assured those who remained that the administration was doing its best to navigate all concerns. He admitted that there was no legal statute explicitly addressing transgender facilities usage, but reiterated that it was believed by the district’s counsel that there were precedents which must be adhered to.
“There may be some legal opinion that is opposite from the advice that we have from our school attorneys, but we have been advised, by Thrun Law Firm — and also by MASA, the Michigan Association of School Administrators, who concur — that it is well-settled case law that schools must allow students to use the restroom based on his or her identity,” Fattal said.
He further emphasized that knowingly going against these precedents could lead to a loss of the school board members’ qualified immunity from civil suit, meaning that they could be personally liable for a decision to deny bathroom access to trans students.
Qualified immunity remains in place, “so long as you do not make a decision that’s plainly incompetent, and/or you knowingly violate the law, and, again, based on the legal advice (we have received) they told us we would be knowingly violating the law if this board made any decision, at some point in time to say that they were going to not allow transgender students to use the restroom of their choice,” Fattal said.
Fattal went on to say he had spoken with the lead attorney for the Great Lakes Justice Center — presumably David Kallman — earlier in the day and was told if CPS chose to restrict bathroom access and wound up on the end of a lawsuit, GLJC “would represent the district on the case for free and that they would take the case all the way to the Supreme Court if the board so desired.” When he asked if the GLJC would financially cover the board members in the event of a qualified immunity loss, the answer was no.
To close, Fattal said the district was “investigating floor-to-ceiling stalls” like those Rathbun had advocated for, and expected such a fix could be in place for next school year.
The subject of locker room usage was also discussed. Fattal said Thrun advised locker rooms were considered a separate matter from bathrooms, due to a lowered expectation of privacy within. Therefore, things were not as “well-settled,” and a policy dictating usage by anatomy might plausibly be imposed, which it was recommended to the board to investigate.
Despite it seeming like her suggestions could possibly be heeded to the letter, Rathbun still seemed imperfectly satisfied at the meeting’s close.
“I still don’t agree with where we are as a society, but at least it is giving privacy to my child. It is behind a closed door,” she said.
