MORRICE — Coming off of multiple coronavirus-related delays that suspended rehearsals, Morrice High School Band Director David Kellert was looking for a way to keep students engaged.
The band was forced to cancel its fall concerts amid a surge in local COVID cases, but has resumed in-person rehearsals in the hope of performing a spring concert. Providing an extra boost to the group Wednesday was David Thornton, associate director of bands at Michigan State University, who sat in on rehearsal, offering tips and advice to students as they worked through music for the spring show.
“It was great,” said Thornton, who also directs the Spartan Marching Band at MSU. “The energy was good and I appreciate the students being flexible and open to learning. Sharing some of my experiences and things that have helped me become a better musician, that was kind of my goal today.”
Morrice band students performed at a handful of home football games in the fall, but the coronavirus routinely interrupted rehearsals throughout 2020, according to Kellert, forcing the cancellation of traditional fall concerts.
Rehearsals have picked up again in 2021, continuing in a socially distanced setup that has students spaced 6 feet apart, with each wearing special instrument masks to limit to limit the spread of airborne particles.
With the pandemic eliminating any possibility of a field trip to MSU, Kellert decided to see if the university could send someone over instead, reaching out to MSU officials in the fall. Thornton accepted the invitation, and the two directors met for the first time Wednesday.
“We’ve been trying to keep the students going which is why I set this up as a clinic to give them an opportunity,” Kellert said. “We do have a spring concert scheduled, just trying to give the kids something to look forward to musically, so that’s where our focus has been, just trying to keep them going, keep them interested and excited — what can we look at? What can we play? What can we do?
In addition to leading students through a number of exercises aimed at generating a cohesive sound, Thornton also spoke of his personal experiences at MSU, a program that’s taken him to the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and the NCAA Men’s Final Four, among other destinations.
“It’s always good to hear a different viewpoint and different ideas,” Kellert said on Thornton’s visit. “For a lot of students in high school, college feels like a completely different world … this makes it a little more realistic.”
And for the underclassmen, Thornton’s visit could also spark a valuable connection.
“Those connections with the band directors, that can help get you into the music program,” Kellert said. “They know you, they see your gorwth, you’re not just someone who shows up, they’ve seen you and that can lead to more opportunities for these students later on.”
