Education plans unsettled for area districts

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Area school district officials are trying to come up with plans to educate students following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday order to close all K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the academic year, but requiring distance learning for Michigan’s 1.5 million-plus students.
Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Michigan school districts were slated to reopen to students April 14, the scheduled end date of Whitmer’s current “stay home, stay safe” order. But with COVID-19 cases in Michigan climbing to more than 10,000 statewide Thursday, and an apex in virus cases not expected for at least another month, Whitmer opted to suspend face-to-face instruction.
In the coming weeks, school districts must establish their own, unique distance learning programs. Each district must have its plan approved by their intermediate school district before implementation, and programs must be in place no later than April 28, per Whitmer’s order.
“Every district’s plan will be different and will reflect what’s best and feasible for their community,” David Schulte, superintendent of the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (RESD), said in a joint press release with Shiawassee superintendents Thursday. “It may include learning by any number of instructional delivery methods including a hybrid approach. If the plan relies on some online instruction, districts will ensure every student who needs it has access to an appropriate device with an ability to connect to the internet. Students and families will not be penalized if they are unable to participate in their alternate learning plan. We will ensure the plans are appropriate, equitable and accessible for students and families.”
Michigan high school seniors will graduate this year, and other children will advance to the next grade level, so long as they were on track to do so prior to the mandated closure, according to Whitmer.
All standardized tests — including the M-STEP and the SAT — will be canceled. In October, students currently in 11th grade will have an opportunity to take the SAT and other high school students will take the PSAT.
Teachers and school employees will be paid for the remainder of the school year.
“I support the governor,” said Lori Haven, superintendent of Perry Public Schools. “It was a very tough decision, and I believe it is the best decision to move forward and provide the best learning opportunities for our students while keeping the students, their families and our staff safe.”
Haven believes the district will offer a mix of online resources and handwritten assignments to students moving forward.
“We want to make sure that students, whether or not they have reliable internet access or availability, have an opportunity to continue to learn and grow,” Haven said. “It’s of the utmost priority for our district.”
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said he’ll be participating in a conference call with all Clinton County superintendents today.
“We have been studying the plans from Virginia and Kansas and, administratively, we will meet next week to start developing our plans,” Cunningham said. “One of the issues we have is connectivity, as roughly 35 percent of our district does not have internet access (or enough data to support online learning.) We will have to be creative with developing opportunities for students both online and physically. Whether that is the creation of packets or workbooks, we’re just not sure yet.”
Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal also anticipates implementing a hybrid plan.
“We have a fantastic staff who have been working on this already,” Fattal said via email. “We will never be able to replace what we do in a face-to-face environment, (but) we will make sure we are touching base with our students and their families on a regular basis.”
Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said her administrative team has been working for several weeks to create an online learning platform for students.
“We are exploring ways to meet the needs of all students and there are many unique needs to consider,” Tuttle said via email. “We will continue to provide learning opportunities, non-mandated, through Facebook and our website for students.
“Gov. Whitmer said it best when she described working on these issues as ‘building a plane while you are trying to fly it,’” Tuttle added. “We will continue to build and as things change, adjust.”
Ongoing bond work at Owosso High School to combine the middle school and high school into one 6-12 campus has also been suspended, according to Tuttle, as the district’s construction firm has been deemed non-essential under Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
“The current high school campus as it stands today requires approximately 2½ weeks of work before students can safely return,” Tuttle said.
In regard to graduation, Haven, Cunningham, Fattal and Tuttle each indicated their districts hope to provide a ceremony to honor outgoing seniors, though the precise timing and logistics of each district’s graduation ceremony remains uncertain, given the nature of the ongoing pandemic.
“We have a planning meeting next week, but I am not confident that we will be able to reschedule things like prom and graduation, unless restrictions are lifted,” Cunningham said. “My heart breaks for the class of 2020. They are a great group of kids and to see their winter sports season end and no spring sports and no closure to their school year — along with losing out on prom and the graduation ceremony — I just feel bad for them.”
“These are difficult times for everyone,” Fattal said. “I have been so thankful for the hard-working staff members we have. I am grateful to work in a district where parents are so supportive of what we do. These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented actions. Together, we will come out stronger and better once this all subsides.”
