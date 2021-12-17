LANSING — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan K. Cavanagh presided recently over a virtual ceremony to honor and recognize 47 graduates of the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) Institute of Court Management (ICM).
The graduates — mostly court administrators and two employees of the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) — have been awarded the status of Certified Court Manager (CCM). Thirty-fifth Circuit Court administrator Krissi Lab was among those to receive the certification.
In order to be certified as a CCM, applicants were required to complete six courses focused on accountability and court performance, caseflow and workflow management, budget and fiscal management, project management, purposes and responsibilities of the courts, and workforce management.
The NCSC is a nonprofit organization founded in 1971 at the urging of then-Chief Justice Warren Burger to act as a hub of information and resources available to court systems across the country.
