Foundation announces UM-Flint scholarship recipients

OWOSSO — The Cook Family Foundation awarded of 12 scholarships to Shiawassee area high school graduates to attend the University of Michigan-Flint.
On Nov. 17, Provost Sonja Feist-Price recognized several of the students who started at the university this semester.
Dr. Feist-Price, provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs, spoke to the Owosso Rotary Club detailing the recent expansion of programs and facilities.
“I believe education is the great equalizer, and that accessibility to learning changes lives. As a first-generation college graduate, I can attest to the power of education and how it changed my life, and the lives of so many others for the better,” she said.
Feist-Price began her education at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She now holds doctorates from Southern Illinois University and the University of Kentucky, where she was the Vice President for Institutional Diversity prior to coming to Michigan.
Feist-Price noted the numerous scholarship programs available at the University of Michigan-Flint, as well as the recent partnership with the Cook Family Foundation to provide scholarships for academically accomplished Shiawassee County area students.
Feist-Price presented certificates to recent recipients of Cook Family Foundation UM-Flint scholarships who attended the event. Scholarship recipients include:
n Kelsey Andrykovich, Owosso High School
n Jacob Burgess, New Lothrop High School
n Leah Clough, Corunna High School
n Abigail Cooper, Ovid-Elsie High School
n Kylee Flaherty, Byron High School
n Allyson Gillett, Durand High School
n Callum Holley, Ovid-Elsie High School
n Hayley Lademan, Morrice High School
n Aiden Loos, Durand High School
n Lillian Scripter, Durand High School
n Levi Thiele, Corunna High School
n Sierra Wisely, Owosso High School
