LAINGSBURG — Several of Jesse Gugel’s family members work in the medical field, so it’s not surprising the high school senior is considering a career as a physical therapist.
The Laingsburg student’s father is an osteopathic doctor, three aunts work in the medical field and his older brother is working toward a medical career at Michigan State University.
“I want to use my hands to help people with their injuries,” Gugel said. “As a physical therapist, I can get somebody back to work, making an impact on their lives and on society as a whole.”
Gugel, who has a 3.97 GPA at LHS, has already been accepted into several colleges. He has whittled his choices down to Trine University in Indiana (which has awarded him academic scholarships) and Central Michigan University. Both colleges boast strong physical therapy programs.
“He’s an amazing young man with a great future,” LHS guidance counselor Tammy Babinski said. “The things that impress me the most about Jesse are his dedication to his education, his ability to focus when others are so distracted and his willingness to help his fellow classmates. There’s no doubt in my mind that Jesse will be a huge success.”
His parents are Mark and Amy Gugal. Riley Gugel, the MSU student, is both Jesse Gugel’s brother and his role model.
“We’ve gotten a lot closer and I can talk to Riley about anything,” Jesse Gugel said. “He’s like my rock. I can trust him as someone to confide in.”
The Laingsburg school district, which he has attended since kindergarten, has also provided Gugel with a rock-solid foundation.
“I like how it has a community feel,” he said. “Everyone knows who you are, and whenever your reach out, people are there to help you. They really care for you and want you to succeed in everything you do.”
Gugel has been playing basketball at Laingsburg since first grade, and has been on the varsity team for two years. He also belongs to the National Honor Society.
His favorite teacher is Kris Moberg, an English instructor he had as a freshman and junior.
“She’s always been there to support us,” Gugel said. “She cares about all her students. She treats us almost like her kids. She cares about seeing us succeed.”
Gugel said his favorite movie genre is horror, a preference he developed by watching movies with his dad, a big fan of scary movies.
“They’re suspenseful,” Jesse Gugel said. “They get your heart rate going. And they’re fun to watch.”
His motto: “Live life to the fullest,” he said. “You don’t want to miss out on experiences. Don’t be afraid to get out there.”
(1) comment
His dad is an amazing OOM doctor!
