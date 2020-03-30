Editor’s note: Prior to schools being shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Argus-Press was able to interview several upcoming students of the week. Students have not been contacted since social distancing was put in place.
LAINGSBURG — Alyssa Magyar has ridden and trained horses for years, leading her to consider a career in veterinary medicine.
Magyar, a senior at Laingsburg High School, said she would probably want to work with large animals such as horses, if she does decide to study veterinary medicine, ideally at Michigan State University.
“I’ve had a horse for as long as I can remember,” Magyar said. “They’re a big part of my life.”
Her parents — Tim and Heidi Magyar — own eight horses, and Alyssa Magyar rides one in competitive events. The classes in which she competes include western, trail and speed. In addition, she was a member of the Laingsburg equestrian team for two years.
“I know how to work around animals,” she said.
Carrying a 3.8 GPA through the fall semester, Magyar is also active in extra-curricular activities. She has belonged to the Girl Scouts since second grade, has played the clarinet in the concert and marching bands throughout high school and serves as secretary for the school’s National Honor Society chapter.
“Alyssa is incredible,” LHS guidance counselor Tammy Babinski said. “She cares about her family, her education and her community. She is one of the most respectful young ladies that I have ever worked with. Alyssa believes in herself so much that she will be a success no matter where she goes or what she does.”
Magyar believes she has benefited from attending Laingsburg Area Schools since kindergarten.
“I love that you can get involved in so many things at Laingsburg schools,” she said. “And I love that this is a small town, where everybody knows everybody.”
Her favorite all-time teacher was Thomas Cousineau, who taught band when Magyar was in both Laingsburg Middle School and LHS.
“He helped with the transition from middle school to high school,” she said. “He’s very motivating, and he pushes you to be your best.”
In her limited free time, Magyar said she reads a lot, including fiction by young adult author Morgan Matson. She also enjoys traveling to Mackinac City, and going to the family cottage, where she rides horses and swims.
Magyar’s interests include drawing and photography.
“I love to go out and take pictures, especially of landscapes and scenery,” she said.
Magyar lives with her parents and two younger sisters, Kathryn, 14, and Samantha, 10. Her parents are her role models.
“They have always pushed me to do my best in life and to succeed,” she said.
Babinski said she is impressed by Magyar’s character.
“She is full of integrity and honesty, in a world where it can be hard to find in young people,” Babinski said. “She’s someone you would trust your children with.”
Magyar’s motto: “Live a good story.”
