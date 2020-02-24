OWOSSO — When Hannah Poyner learned her sister Kirsten was applying for a teaching job at Owosso Middle School in the spring of 2014, she had no idea she’d soon be working for the district herself.
Poyner, a chef with six years of restaurant experience at the time, quickly became a topic of discussion during Kirsten’s interview with Owosso administrators. The high school was in search of a culinary arts teacher and it wasn’t long before the district came calling.
“I was like, ‘Teaching? Like, teaching how to cook? I don’t have a teaching degree. I’m a chef by trade,’” Poyner said.
After a discussion with district officials over dinner, Poyner agreed to become Owosso High School’s culinary arts instructor for the 2014-15 academic year. Her sister, in turn, landed a music teaching job at the middle school.
For Poyner, the transition from restaurant kitchen to high school classroom was difficult: There are vast differences between the two, particularly in terms of intensity, she said.
“The first few weeks of being here and teaching, I felt kind of lost. I was like, ‘I don’t know, I can’t yell at these kids.’ I just didn’t know how to approach it,” Poyner said. “Now, I do yell at the kids, I give them what we call the full Gordon Ramsay experience. They get to experience it the way you would in the kitchen, the way that my first chef trained me.”
Gordon Ramsay is a celebrity chef featured in several TV programs. He’s known for his occasionally abrasive, loud style. He also has earned 16 Michelin rating stars for his restaurants.
Now in her sixth year at the helm of Owosso’s culinary program, Poyner’s real-world teaching style appears to be paying dividends. Her program will be among those featured at the state of Michigan’s 2020 Career and Technical Education (CTE) showcase, set for April 29 at the Capitol building in Lansing.
Owosso’s culinary program is one of only 14 CTE programs to be highlighted during this year’s showcase, according to Poyner, and it’s the second time during her tenure the Owosso culinary program has been featured. Students were previously invited to take part in 2018.
“It’s really special,” Poyner said. “I don’t take it for granted. It’s a tremendous honor.
“I’m a perfectionist,” she continued, “I just want to make sure that we’re doing the best for these students. To get a chance to be recognized, I’m like, ‘Okay, cool, things are going good.’”
Born in San Diego, California, Poyner’s passion for cooking began at an early age. When she asked her parents for an Easy Bake Oven as a 4-year-old, her father came up with a more pragmatic solution: He built a stepping stool so that she could use the real thing.
“You know, you burn yourself and you figure it all out,” Poyner said, laughing. “I remember a few times, whatever I made was like so stinky and gross and weird that it couldn’t go down the drain, so my parents would put it out in the backyard.”
Poyner’s family moved to Midland while she was in seventh grade and, upon graduating high school, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with aspirations to pursue cooking as a career. She enrolled at the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.
Upon receiving her culinary degree, Poyner completed separate restaurant stints in San Diego and Atlanta before returning to Michigan, where she was helping with her cousin’s catering business when Owosso Public Schools came calling.
At Owosso High School, the culinary program is divided into two sections, Culinary I and Culinary II, with each course spanning one academic year. As the introductory course, Culinary I primarily focused on following instructions and teaching standard techniques, whereas Culinary II allows for more freedom with a variety of unique group projects, according to Poyner.
At OHS, Poyner leads six 55-minute culinary classes per day, with four sesssions of Culinary I and two sessions of Culinary II.
The sessions — which each includes approximately 20 students — are fast paced, according to Poyner, as students are expected to have all necessary materials at their designated tables prior to the beginning of class. Once the bell rings, Poyner dives into a brief demonstration before turning it over to the students, as they have roughly 20-25 minutes to cook each day before cleanup.
“It’s intense,” Poyner said. “I treat them like I would employees. It’s about getting their adrenaline going. When your adrenaline is going, it usually heightens your senses, you do things faster….The students expect it here because if I don’t do that for them, it’s a disservice.”
In an effort to have an extra set of eyes in the kitchen, Poyner appoints experienced Culinary I graduates to fulfill the role of sous chef, i.e. second in command, for each of her Culinary I sessions.
Each of the four sous chefs for the year are chosen based on their ability to survive and thrive during a week-long “boot camp” led by Poyner during the summer, with tasks ranging from scrubbing floors to cooking under pressure.
For Poyner, the role of sous chef comes with a great deal of responsibility, beyond what’s merely expected in the classroom.
“I make my sous chefs call in if they’re going to be sick,” Poyner said. “They have to call me like you would a job…If you no call, no show at a restaurant, you’re not coming back.”
Owosso High School senior Kylie Lewis is in her third year of Poyner’s culinary program, and currently serves as manager of the sous chefs, providing extra oversight and assistance in addition to leading fundraising efforts for the program.
Lewis said what she enjoys most about Owosso’s culinary arts program is the community atmosphere.
“It’s like a family basically,” Lewis said. “If I ever have any issues whatsoever, or even like trying to get a job, Chef Poyner would happily be one of my references. She’s like a school mom to me, I can always count on her. It’s a really nice, tight-knit kitchen family.”
In addition to participating in the culinary program, Lewis currently works as a sous chef at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, and she’s also dual-enrolled in Mott Community College’s culinary program.
Lewis credits Poyner with helping her gain the necessary skills to work in the culinary field, among them, the ability to communicate with others.
“I was a major introvert going into the classes,” Lewis said. “I couldn’t do public speaking, I would stutter up a storm trying to talk in front of others. Through our library sessions and other fundraising sessions I kind of just had to get over it. Now I can talk and talk and talk.”
For Poyner, working with students in the classroom each day, seeing each of them develop an enthusiasm for cooking, has been incredibly fulfilling.
“Working in a kitchen, there’s so many times that you’re proud of yourself for what you’re doing, but to feel pride for a group of 20 teenagers because they just did something so cool, what a cool feeling, it’s awesome,” Poyner said. “My pride for the kids is just overwhelming on days where we’re cooking and they get it.”
