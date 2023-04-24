PERRY — Perry High School senior Victoria Kilgore had a decision to make following her eighth grade year.
PERRY — Perry High School senior Victoria Kilgore had a decision to make following her eighth grade year.
Kilgore felt that things weren’t clicking for her in the Corunna Public Schools district, and wanted a change of pace heading into high school.
“I wasn’t able to focus on academics in Corunna and I didn’t like the people there, but it was more that I needed to get out and branch out,” she said.
After some convincing, she was able to persuade her parents to enroll her at PHS. Looking back, the now 17-year-old has zero regrets.
“I’m really glad I (changed districts) because it ended up with me being able to understand the curriculum. Classes seemed more difficult for me to focus at Corunna, and the teachers at (Perry) seemed to give you more chances and make sure you understand the curriculum, not just for a test,” she said.
It’s safe to say that Kilgore’s time at PHS has been a massive success. She holds a 4.17 GPA, good for fourth in her graduation class. The soon-to-be-graduating Rambler has taken Advanced Placement courses in U.S. government, biology, English language and composition, and computer science. Kilgore has also taken a cybersecurity dual enrollment class through Baker College in Owosso, and a HTML and CSS class through the Michigan Virtual education program.
Kilgore’s high school technology courses will be a tremendous asset for her in the future, as she will attend college at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and major in computer science. Kilgore, accepted into UM’s computer science program through its College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, said she is pushing toward a career in video game design and development.
“I like the creation and coding part of video games,” she said.
Kilgore comes from a family with three older siblings – sisters Sara and Katie, and brother Dean – and her mother and father. She said her family has inspired her to succeed, including her father pushing her to apply to UM.
“I want to accomplish big goals in life and contribute something to society. I know if I put in the hard work right now, it will lead to success, happiness and fulfillment,” she said.
Kilgore has been highly active outside the classroom throughout high school. She joined her school’s Women’s Empowerment Club, which was started by students at her school at the end of last school year. She said she’s particularly enjoyed the group’s activities, including reading books featuring successful women to kids during March is Reading Month and Women’s History Month, and filling the bathrooms at PHS with empowering sticky notes.
“I’m a feminist and I like to get involved in organizations that pertain to my beliefs and interests,” she said.
Kilgore is also involved in the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society and the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council. She is the president of PHS’ chapter of the NAHS.
In her spare time, Kilgore likes to play Tycoon video games, doodle on her iPad, watch Apple TV and crochet, which her grandmother taught her. Kilgore said she wants to join a recreational bowling league and crochet club at UM.
