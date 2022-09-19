Homecoming week at Morrice

Pictured in the front row, from left, are Morrice homecoming representatives Lainey Kitchenmaster, Alexa Rose, Ella Wyzga, Allison Rivers, Maisie Campbell and Kenedi Jernigan. In the back row from left are Oliver Long, Cole Blanken, Clayton Chapko, Marcus Rogers, Kenneth Allen and Zayden Diamond. Missing is Charity Guth.

 Courtesy Photo

MORRICE — Morrice Junior/Senior High School kicks off homecoming week today.

The Powderpuff game will take place tonight, with the varsity football game at 7 p.m. Friday against Breckenridge.

