ALBEE TWP. — Two Chesaning Union School District students were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after the CUSD bus they and 27 other children were riding was involved in a traffic collision.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Monday on the 10600 block of East Road in the unincorporated community of Burt.
A department press release states that a Mitsubishi Outlander was paused in the roadway facing north, waiting to turn left into a Dollar General parking lot. The CUSD bus stuck the Outlander in the rear while attempting to brake.
Following the collision, the driver of the Outlander complained of back pain, while the two CUSD students were transported to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s department identified the driver of the Outlander as a 30-year-old woman from Burt, and the bus driver as a 46-year-old employee of CUSD.
In a discussion of the incident on the “Chesaning Happenings” Facebook page, numerous commenters identifying themselves as parents with children in Chesaning schools expressed disatisfaction with the state of the district’s busing.
In particular, concerns were repeatedly voiced with regard to the district’s substitute bus drivers.
“This does not surprise me,” wrote Jordan Nicole Kopicko, “The substitute bus driver for my daughter flies past my house every morning and has to turn around, same with in the afternoon.”
“My kid’s sub hit the brakes hard enough to throw some kids out of their seats and backed their bus in a ditch,” wrote a commenter identified as Rob Chant.
It is unclear whether the driver involved in Monday’s incident is a regular or subsitute driver.
Elsewhere in the Chesaning Happenings thread, Aubrey O’Dell, whose profile indicates that she lives in Burt, identified herself as the driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander that was rear-ended.
Responding to a comment by a Lisa Kennell — who opined that the driver of the Outlander may have braked suddenly, not allowing the CUSD bus driver sufficient time to stop — O’Dell claimed that she was “sitting there waiting for traffic to clear with my blinker and everything on” and that the bus driver “had just pulled out of the Alee hall and should not have hit me as hard as she did.”
