Cook Foundation hosts award nominees at U-M

OWOSSO — Thirty-nine of Shiawassee County area’s most academically accomplished high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation.
One student will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition, scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.
Twenty-five of the nominees recently attended an overnight trip to the University of Michigan, where they met with admission officers, took a tour of the campus and stadium, heard a presentation for a professor, and had the opportunity to spend time with students from the Shiawassee County area presently enrolled at the University of Michigan.
“We want to make sure the leaders and the best among local high school students seriously consider the University of Michigan for the next level of education,” Foundation President Bruce Cook said.
“We are committed to the academic success of local students, and are committed to building partnerships with our public schools and our oldest public university.”
Each of the nominees will receive at least a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan from the Cook Family Foundation. The Cook Family Foundation annually provides a scholarship to any student from the greater Shiawassee region admitted to the University of Michigan.
In addition to scholarships, the Foundation now also provides scholarships to Shiawassee area students with a 3.7 GPA or higher, who are admitted to U-M-Flint or U-M-Dearborn.
If they apply and are admitted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the following students will be considered for the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship.
Byron: Ella Coulter, Abigail Franzmeier, Rachel Reed and Anya Wasilenski
Chesaning: Reed Frasier, Nicholas Healey and Hayden Williams
Corunna: Stephen Bender, Kalon Boilore, Claire Buckley, Colin Lavery and Collin Munro
Durand: Zachary Hinojosa
Laingsburg: Grace Elfring, Grant Goetschy, Reece Kramer, Caiden Palaziola, Alyse Rowley and Ethan West
New Lothrop: Hannah Beaucamp, Eva Harden, Isabel Henige, Luke Henige, Dillan Morell, Haley Vincke and Madison Wheeler
Ovid-Elsie: Koralyn Bailie, Wyatt Wilcox and Dominic Wilkinson
Owosso: Kendall Anderson, Ellie Feldpausch, Aaron Jafri, Jillian Klaver, Joseph Marcotte, Jack Smith and Kyra Waldner
Perry: Elyse Bawks, Grace O’Neill and Lillian Warren.
This is the 17th year of the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship, which is funded entirely by its namesakes.
