CORUNNA — Students from Elsa Meyer Elementary recently enjoyed a trip to McCurdy Park to celebrate the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The trip was one of many activities planned by Elsa Meyer staff to commemorate “the fantastic job our students have done in navigating this pandemic year of learning,” school officials said.
Upon returning from the park, students enjoyed a Powerade popsicle.
