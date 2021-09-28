Clinton Farm Bureau brings classroom experience to Ovid-Elsie students

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Farm Bureau recently celebrated its 2021 annual meeting with members, special guests, award winners and FFA members.
Ovid-Elsie FFA officers accepted the county Farm Bureau’s donation of Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) kits for use in their agricultural education classes. CASE kits introduce students to animal and plant science, natural resources and agricultural technology, in addition to units on leadership and FFA.
Since their implementation CASE kits have been used by all Ovid-Elsie agriculture classes multiple times a week, reaching nearly 100 students.
Attending the Farm Bureau meeting were Ovid-Elsie FFA officers, adviser Tracey Hoffman and Superintendent Ryan Cunningham.
