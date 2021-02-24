Nearly ready to show off

OWOSSO — Construction at the Owosso Middle/High School campus under the district’s $45.5-million bond is nearly complete, but plans for a grand opening ceremony remain in flux amid the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said Monday.
Remaining interior work on the district’s the new performing arts center — the last major portion of the project — is on track for completion by April 1, Tuttle said during her report to the district’s board of education Monday. Officials hope to relocate performing arts students — who are currently using the new middle school gym to rehearse, among other locations — into their new classrooms before year’s end, she said.
Remaining exterior improvements, including installing sidewalks, adding another asphalt layer to the parking lot and installing electrical signage, will be completed “once the ground thaws,” Tuttle said.
“The performing arts center is coming along beautifully, it is absolutely magnificent,” Tuttle said Monday, addressing the board. “I look forward to you seeing it and to the public seeing it.”
After three unsuccessful attempts, district voters approved the $45.5-million bond in November 2017, which included a levy of 4.73 mills for 30 years.
The bond effort kicked off with a community committee of about 60 people, culled from a broad cross-section of the district, who spent six months looking into what the schools needed.
After rejecting building a new high school for $74 million or a new middle school for $48 million, committee members recommended a combination middle/high school, as well as additions to each of the elementary schools. They omitted items sought in previous bond campaigns, including a swimming pool, air-conditioning system and new buses.
The approved bond covers the cost of the building construction and renovations to combine grades 6-12 at the high school campus, while maintaining separation between middle school and high school students.
The measure also includes funding for an updated career and technical education space, a new gymnasium for middle school students and a multi-purpose education space capable of seating 1,000 people, serving as both an auditorium and a classroom, located at the front of the building off North Street.
Work at OHS to combine the middle school and high school into one 6-12 campus was briefly suspended in March 2020, as the district’s construction firm — Clark Construction Company — was initially deemed non-essential under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
Crews were given the go-ahead to resume construction in May 2020, though the delay ultimately pushed back the transition of middle school students to the new campus. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the district had planned to transition its middle school students to the new campus at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, though with the nearly two-month delay in construction, that timeline was pushed back to the fall of 2021, according to Tuttle.
The district will also rejoin other districts in the county in starting before Labor Day this fall, Tuttle said Monday, with the first day of the 2021-22 academic year slated for Aug. 19. To accommodate ongoing construction, the district previously requested a waiver from the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District to start after Labor Day for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
Tuttle said a precise date and format for a grand opening ceremony remains undecided, given the difficulty in planning amid changing pandemic-related guidelines.
“We may have to have a soft opening and a more grandiose opening when we can all be closer together,” she said.
Board Secretary Marlene Webster said she’s amazed at how far the project has come.
“I am just sitting here thinking how amazing it is that coming even in the middle of a pandemic, that the building that we all worked so hard for so many years to pass a bond on is done, essentially,” Webster said during Monday’s meeting. “I’m still a little stunned and elated, sad that we can’t be in it like we would have liked to be but I know that will all work out.
“Kudos to the whole team…I know it has been everybody that’s bending over backwards and being flexible and then on top of that we have a pandemic (to deal with). Despite all the bumps in the road, kudos to everybody for all the hard work.”
