CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District is still seeking interested eighth-graders to take the SAT exam in December.
The registration deadline is Oct. 30 for the Dec. 7 exam at Owosso Middle School.
Students who are within the top 50 in Shiawassee County are eligible to become Shiawassee Scholars.
For more information, ask your school counselor for the three code numbers you will need, call Renee Dotson at (989) 743-3471, or get testing details and practice test info at resd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.