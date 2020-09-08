CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools Monday announced two high school students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are being quarantined.
According to a message sent to parents Monday, the students last attended class Wednesday. Superintendent John Fattal said in the announcement that the students won’t be identified unless an individual they were in contact with needs to be informed through contact tracing to contain the virus’ spread.
In his message, Fattal said officials believe the students contracted the virus outside school. He said the Shiawassee County Health Department informed district officials of the diagnoses Sunday.
“Any students who are being recommended to quarantine have been contacted by the school and/or the Shiawassee County Health Department,” Fattal wrote in the statement. “We are moving forward under the guidance of the SCHD and all measures have been taken to protect the well-being of your child(ren).”
The infections are the second incident connected to Corunna schools. Staff or students in Perry, Durand and Laingsburg also have been reported with the disease.
All area school districts are conducting at least some in-person instruction as of today.
This past week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all fall sports can resume competition, including football, volleyball and swimming, which had been limited to only practice because of statewide executive orders.
According to state figures, Shiawassee County now has 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths attributed to the disease. The state also says there are an additional 31 “probable” cases and an additional death. State officials say 16,655 people have been tested for the disease in Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee County officials reported 410 confirmed cases Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.