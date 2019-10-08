STEM creativity

Seventh-grade STEM class students at Ovid-Elsie Middle School recently finished a three-week unit with LEGO EV3 robots. Students worked with a partner to build their own robots, program them for different tasks. and keep a journal log of the process. At the end of the unit, there was a “battle bot” style tournament to wrap things up.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Owosso council talks trash
- Fourth generation takes over Marsh Monument Company in Durand
- Playing with house money
- Misdemeanor arrest turns into multiple felonies
- Pieces nearly in place
- MONDAY SPOTLIGHT: Keeping the water flowing
- FOOTBALL: Orr runs for 7 TDs in place of injured Moore as Hornets thump Durand
- County spends almost $1,200 in legal fees to contest FOIA
- Area school enrollment continues decades-long slide
- Judge sends man who caused fatal crash to prison for life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Misdemeanor arrest turns into multiple felonies (3)
- Owosso council begins rec marijuana business discussion (2)
- Tow operator faces three felony charges (1)
- Ntooitive Named Digital Marketing Agency of Record for L.A. Care Health Plan (1)
- Voting habits may depend on when you registered (1)
- SAC celebrates 30 years at riverside gallery (1)
- Global InsurTech Market 2019-2023 | Integration of Big Data and AI to Boost Growth | Technavio (1)
- OUTDOORS: Nugent’s off-base on baiting policy (1)
- Judge sends man who caused fatal crash to prison for life (1)
- No surprise in ‘redo’ vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.