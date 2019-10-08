STEM creativity
Courtesy Photo

Seventh-grade STEM class students at Ovid-Elsie Middle School recently finished a three-week unit with LEGO EV3 robots. Students worked with a partner to build their own robots, program them for different tasks. and keep a journal log of the process. At the end of the unit, there was a “battle bot” style tournament to wrap things up.

