RUSH TWP. — Owosso High School senior Elizabeth Tolrud was out on a walk when her phone began to ring.
She knew this could be the moment.
Bruce Cook was on the other line, informing the Owosso senior she’d received the 2021 Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship, covering full tuition for four years at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.
“I literally stopped in my tracks,” Tolrud said. “I was just kind of speechless for quite a while and he was like, ‘Are you still there?’”
“‘Yeah, I’m still here. I’m just taking it (all in),’” she replied. “It was just complete enthusiasm and excitement, I can’t say that enough.”
Tolrud formally accepted the scholarship from Bruce and Jackie Cook Tuesday during the annual Cook Family Foundation U-M Scholarship Recognition Dinner at the Owosso Country Club. The evening featured remarks from Anne Curzan, dean of U-M’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts.
Jordan Hitchens, a senior at Ovid-Elsie High School, received the 2021 Donald Cook Scholarship, which provides $5,000 per year for four years at U-M. She was in AP biology class when she received the news.
“I was completely stunned, I had no clue that it was going to be me getting the scholarship,” Hitchens said. “To be honest, this was kind of the deciding factor for me getting to go to U-M so it’s really amazing.”
Nineteen other seniors from high schools in the Shiawassee County area were awarded scholarships in varying amounts toward tuition at U-M Tuesday. By tradition, any area student who is attending U-M receives a Cook scholarship.
The total value of all of the scholarships announced Tuesday was more than $159,000. The Cook scholarship program, serving local students since 1980, includes an underclassman group trip to the U-M campus in Ann Arbor.
“We see great potential in the young people of our communities, and you all here represent the leaders and the best of our public education system. It is fitting that you have decided to continue your education at one of the premier public institutions of higher learning in the world, the University of Michigan,” Cook Family Foundation Executive Director Tom Cook said in his opening remarks.
“We are not only envious of you as you start on this journey, but we are also supportive,” Cook continued. “The people in this room — your family, the Cook Family Foundation, the representatives of the University of Michigan — are now committed to a common endeavor of your future success.”
The Cook Family Foundation, based in Owosso, funded all of Tuesday’s scholarships except for the Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship, which is provided by Bruce and Jackie Cook personally.
Curzan expressed high hopes for this year’s scholarship recipients, urging them to take advantage of the diverse environment U-M offers, with many opportunities to forge lasting connections with students and faculty.
She also urged students to attend office hours, something she admits she never truly took advantage of during her undergraduate studies.
“I wasn’t entirely sure I think what office hours were or who they were for, but somehow they weren’t for me,” she joked. “Now that I’m a professor, I’d like to say they are for all of you.
“When you’re in a class and you think ‘I’m interested in this,’ or ‘That person seems interesting,’ go to office hours, meet the faculty member. We love to talk with you.”
Tolrud plans to pursue a career in the environmental field, perhaps as an environmental consultant, engineer or urban planner.
“I’ve always really loved the outdoors, really been active camping and backpacking and hiking and all of those activities,” Tolrud said. “I took a summer course two summers ago and I just absolutely loved it — it was all about the environment, urban planning and green energy. I just fell in love with that so I want to do something in that area.”
Tolrud is the valedictorian of her class at OHS. She currently serves as president of the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council, senior vice president of student government, president of the Model United Nations, treasurer of the National Honor Society and is a section and squad leader in the OHS marching band.
Hitchens is the valedictorian of her class at Ovid-Elsie, having tackled advanced placement courses while also dual-enrolling at Lansing Community College.
The Ovid-Elsie senior currently serves as president of the National Art Honor Society, and intends to double major in psychology and biology at U-M with plans to attend medical school. She also intends to remain involved in the arts while at U-M.
“I’m excited to be around the culture of Ann Arbor,” Hitchens said. “To experience the environment and get to meet new people is going to be really exciting.”
Other Cook scholarship recipients this year include Grace Adelberg from New Lothrop, Cameron Allen from Laingsburg, Elijah Beland from Durand, Matthew Bishop from New Lothrop, Ruthie Dignan from Owosso, Goldyn Graham from Durand, Grace Graham from Laingsburg, Ethan Kohagen from Chesaning, Silas Krajniak from Owosso, Owen Latunski from Morrice, Parker Lewis from Perry, Sarah Marvin from Byron, Mackenzie Pancheck from Durand, Brynn Patsey from Durand, Isabel Rau from Corunna, Ethan Regan from Laingsburg, Dawson Shastal from Laingsburg, Isaac Taylor from Owosso and Reyn Tuttle from Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.