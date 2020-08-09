NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Area Public Schools is pushing back students’ first day of school by more than two weeks in an effort to give parents more time to consider the district’s instructional offerings for 2020-21.
The district will welcome back students Sept. 8, school officials announced Friday, marking a shift from the originally scheduled Aug. 20 start date.
New Lothrop will join Owosso Public Schools as the only districts in Shiawassee County scheduled to start after Aug. 20. Owosso previously received a waiver allowing the district to start Sept. 8 to accommodate ongoing bond construction at the high school campus.
“I recommended (the change) and the board of education approved moving the student start date from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8 to give our parents more time to review and make a decision on whether they want their child(ren) to do face-to-face learning or digital/virtual learning,” New Lothrop Area Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said via email Friday. “After our community forum and follow-up staff, parent, student meeting, we received the input to help develop our reopening plan, which will be presented to the board on Tuesday for approval.”
The New Lothrop Area Public Schools Board of Education will conduct its special board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the district’s high school auditorium.
The meeting is open to the public and can also be accessed remotely via Zoom at the following link:
— https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045831429?pwd=c2U3NkZLN2pPRHdjQWlzaXpUTXIrZz09, meeting ID: 704 583 1429, password: Baseball8
The district plans to formally communicate its reopening plan to students, staff and parents Wednesday, Berthiaume said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.