STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Grandma’s inspiration drives Durand senior to physical therapy

DURAND — Goldyn Graham’s grandmother inspired her to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
The Durand High School senior said her grandmother’s struggle with polio has spurred her to aim to help senior citizens with physical challenges.
“My grandmother had polio since she was young,” Graham said. “I watched her struggle and try to do things on her own. I’d like to give back independence to older people.”
She identified her grandmother, Elaine Graham, who lived in Linden until she passed away at age 87, as her role model.
“She was very nice and she didn’t let anything stop her,” Goldyn Graham said.
Graham said she plans to study physical therapy at college in the fall, possibly at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, one of the colleges where she has been accepted.
But right now she’s focused on her busy course schedule at DHS, which includes AP psychology, AP English, medical terminology, physics, personal finances, and arts and crafts.
Her all-time favorite teacher is the now-retired Rick Othoudt, who taught her chemistry and physics.
“He challenged us more (than other teachers) and I felt we learned more because of that,” Graham said.
Having skipped kindergarten, at 16 Graham boasts a 4.09 GPA. She has attended Durand Area Schools from the beginning.
“Goldyn is a great all-around student and person,” said Nicole Carpenter, academic and student services coordinator at DHS. “She’s driven, involved, very independent and she sets her goals high. She has challenged herself with advanced courses and has handled the adversity of this past year (e.g., COVID-19-related school restrictions) flawlessly.
“Goldyn is just a great student to see every day, especially her passion for learning, and we’re excited to see how she’ll thrive as she pursues her goals at U of M.”
Outside the classroom, Graham plays on the school’s volleyball team and is a member of the Durand National Honor Society.
She also belongs to the high school’s Peer to Peer program, where she and others are paired with and help guide students who are challenged socially and academically.
“I just like to help people,” Graham said. In her spare time, Graham enjoys hanging out with her friends and watching Harry Potter movies.
She lives with her parents, Dennis and Eva Graham, and her brother Silver, 21, a student at Kettering University.
