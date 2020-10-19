Ovid-Elsie senior hopes to one day help people walk again

ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie High School senior Skyler Spitzley is looking forward to attending Michigan Technological University, where she hopes to pursue a career in biomedical engineering.
Spitzley, who has a 4.09 GPA, won’t have any trouble getting into any school she wants. But she already has a clear plan in place.
“After I graduate from Michigan Tech, I plan on using my biomedical engineering degree to help manufacture more efficient and effective medical devices. My dream goal is to use my degree to help paralyzed people regain movement,” she said.
In addition to maintaining her impressive GPA, Spitzley finds time to get involved with student council, robotics and National Honor Society, and she is a member of the Ovid-Elsie swim team.
She also dances and is an assistant teacher at Spirit Expressions Dance Studio, and participates in Clinton County 4-H. Spitzley also works at the Ovid Public Library, Uncle John’s Cider Mill and she lifeguards in the summer.
Spitzley said her favorite subjects are math and science. She’s taking AP calculus and biology because they are “challenging” and “allow her to make mistakes and grow as a learner.” Spitzley said she is “never bored in either of those classes.”
Her favorite teacher at Ovid-Elsie is Brandon Belill because he challenges her to think about different ways of approaching a problem.
“Not only does he push me to think outside the box and challenge myself, he also has taught me to step away from the problem. Whether it is in his class or in life in general, he has taught me to take deep breaths and look at it from a different perspective,” Spitzley said.
Belill said Spitzley is a well-rounded student and a natural leader.
“Skyler is an awesome young lady who puts her best effort into everything she does,” Belill said via email. “She is great at time management — as she balances taking challenging classes, all while being an active leader in student council and participating in swimming and other activities around the school. Most importantly, she’s a genuine, down to earth, good person who classmates and others can always count on at all times.”
Spitzley’s hobbies include reading, biking, swimming, dance, and spending time with her family and dog. Her parents are Dana and Duane Spitzley, who are both registered nurses at Sparrow Health System. She is the oldest of five siblings, who include sisters Alexis and Rachel, and brothers Brock and Brent.
Her favorite TV show is the “One Chicago” franchise. Spitzley doesn’t have a favorite book “because they are all so good and I read too much,” but her favorite genres are contemporary and mystery.
