OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare officials are inviting area residents to attend a presentation on the results of the 2019 Shiawassee Community Health Assessment.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at Memorial’s South Auditorium, 826 W. King St.
“We had a team of agencies from around the county that created the questions for the survey,” said Rebecca Dahlke, community resource manager at Memorial. “The goal of it is to find what the needs for Shiawassee County are — not just health care wise — but things like transportation, and what kind of resources our community needs to provide the best healthcare possible.”
The assessment was conducted in coordination with the Shiawassee County Health Department and the Health Needs Assessment Team.
Dahlke said the assessment is required as part of the Affordable Care Act and must be conducted every three years.
The survey asked a variety of different questions, such as is access to health care a problem?, What percent of women had a mammogram? and if a person isn’t visiting a dentist, why not?
The report is based on data collected from February to April 2019.
County residents 19 and older were randomly chosen and mailed a survey. In total, 1,200 assessments were sent out and 355 were returned.
During the presentation, agency representatives will discuss issues facing the county and how best to address them. Organizations participating include the RESD, Shiawassee Health and Wellness and the Shiawassee Council on Aging.
“We will be doing different work groups to come up with what our strategic priorities need to be for the county,” Dahlke said.
Memorial is inviting residents to come to be a part of the discussions.
When the assessment was last conducted in 2016, some of the strategic priorities were to decrease obesity and substance abuse and improve access to mental health care.
If you are interested in attending, RSVP by Jan. 8 to Dahlke at (989) 729-4856 or by email at RDahlke@memorialhealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.