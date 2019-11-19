PERRY —Perry Elementary School was closed Monday because of a power outage, according to Lori Haven, Perry Public Schools superintendent.
Haven said a squirrel chewed through a drop-down fuse link at the elementary school and that caused intermittent power outages and the heat not to work.
“Were very hopeful that it will be back on by (today) we have a company coming out (Monday) to fix what needs to be fixed,” Haven said
Apparently, the electrocuted squirrel was found at the site of the chewed fuse.
