OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is extending its mask mandate for all students and staff through Feb. 21, and continuing a weekly testing requirement for all students participating in extracurricular activities in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The mask requirement, initiated by the district’s board of education Nov. 29 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, had been set to expire Tuesday. Board members voted 3-2 Monday to extend the mandate, with Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky and Treasurer Sara Keyes dissenting. Board Secretary Marlene Webster and Trustee Ty Krauss did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Students and staff will be required to wear a mask at school, on the bus (per a federal transportation mandate), and as spectators at extracurricular and athletic events through Feb. 21. Teachers will continue to build in mask breaks throughout the school day for students, Superintendent Andrea Tuttle indicated in a letter to families Monday night, and students and staff will not be required to wear masks while outdoors.
“This mask mandate allows our staff to continue focusing on our students’ educational and social-emotional needs while keeping safety and wellness at the forefront,” Tuttle said.
Owosso briefly transitioned students to remote learning Nov. 18-19, and opted to forgo instruction the week of Thanksgiving entirely amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. At that time, the district reported 127 positive cases, including 20 among staff members, and 483 students were required to quarantine.
The district has reported just 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 district-wide since Jan. 19.
Students participating in extracurricular activities will continue to be tested weekly, allowing them to forgo masks during practices and competitions. Those not actively participating, however, will be required to wear a mask, such as a basketball player sitting on the bench.
Students deemed a close contact to a COVID-positive individual in school will be strongly encouraged, but not required, to quarantine, district officials said. All out-of-school COVID-19 exposures, however, will require students to quarantine.
The district continues to offer COVID-19 testing for students and staff from 7:15 to 8 a.m. each school day inside the performing arts center lobby at Owosso’s 6-12 campus.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported 637 new, confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Shiawassee County since Jan. 19, along with three new, COVID-related deaths.
Statewide, Michigan now has seen 1.9 million cases of the virus, as well as 29,226 deaths.
