OWOSSO — The fruits of Owosso Public Schools’ $45-million bond were on full display Tuesday as a number of graduating seniors and their families gathered inside the district’s new performing arts center for the annual Blue and Gold Banquet.
Sixty-six seniors were honored for outstanding academic achievement during Tuesday’s event, the first inside the new, 1,000-seat auditorium, located at the front of the new middle school/high school campus off North Street.
“It’s absolutely amazing to finally be sitting here in this beautiful facility,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said in her opening remarks Tuesday. “You will always be able to say you were the first to sit in this auditorium and I am proud of that for our graduating class of 2021.”
Tuesday’s festivities featured a performance by Owosso High School’s madrigal choir, remarks from Tuttle and high school Principal Jeff Phillips, along with awards for each of the 66 students, all of whom maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher during their time at Owosso.
A few students also had the opportunity to present Starfish Awards, honoring teachers who made a considerable impact in their lives at Owosso.
“I say this every year, but I really mean this, I can’t thank you (seniors) enough, how you represent Owosso High School with honor and character,” Phillips said. “Thank you so much for all you do. You’ve been tremendous this year. Everything that’s been asked of you, you have done and we really appreciate it.”
OPS is now in the final stages of its $45.5-million bond project, approved by district voters in November 2017.
The approved bond covers the cost of the building construction and renovations to combine grades 6-12 at the high school campus, while maintaining separation between middle school and high school students.
The measure also includes funding for an updated career and technical education space, a new gymnasium for middle school students and the auditorium off North Street.
Work at OHS to combine the middle school and high school into one 6-12 campus was briefly suspended in March 2020, as the district’s construction firm — Clark Construction Company — was initially deemed non-essential under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
Crews were given the go-ahead to resume construction in May 2020, though the delay ultimately pushed back the transition of middle school students to the new campus. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the district had planned to transition its middle school students to the new campus at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, though with the nearly two-month delay in construction, that timeline was pushed back to the fall of 2021, according to Tuttle.
With construction wrapping up, Owosso will rejoin other districts in the county in starting before Labor Day this fall, Tuttle said, with the first day of the 2021-22 academic year slated for Aug. 19. To accommodate construction at the high school campus, the district previously obtained a waiver from the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District to start after Labor Day for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
A date and format for a grand opening ceremony showcasing the final bond upgrades remains undecided, Tuttle said, because of the difficulty in planning amid changing pandemic-related guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.