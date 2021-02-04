Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.