MORRICE — Morrice Junior/Senior High School will be closed to in-person instruction through Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
District officials opted to close the building at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” after receiving word of the positive test result. The current shortage of substitute teachers also factored into the decision, officials said.
“We will reopen for face-to-face learning on Tuesday, Feb. 9,” officials said Wednesday, adding “students and staff will be utilizing the virtual platform during the building shutdown.”
A handful of area districts have also reported COVID-19 cases within the last week.
Owosso Public Schools announced Jan. 28 that two people in the district had tested positive for the respiratory virus — one at Bryant Elementary/Owosso Middle School and one at Emerson Elementary. Both individuals were isolated and an additional three people were forced to quarantine as a result of the positive test results, officials said.
Two people at Chesaning Union Schools’ Big Rock Elementary and another individual at Chesaning Middle School also tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, according to district officials. The district did not indicate whether the individuals were students or staff members.
Laingsburg Community Schools announced Jan. 27 a student at the district’s middle school tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have reason to believe that the student did not contract the virus while on school grounds and was not in ‘close contact’ with any students per CDC guidelines while at school. Based on this information, we believe that no student will need to be quarantined,” officials said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.