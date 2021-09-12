Filling the front seat

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Headlines from across Michigan over the past year have announced the same message: There aren’t enough bus drivers and school districts need more.
The story is much the same locally as all 10 area school districts either have just enough to operate or are making difficult decisions to keep buses running shorthanded.
School officials in the area say they have tried a variety of tactics to increase driver candidates and retain drivers, including offering various incentives — but in many cases, there remains a gap between how many drivers they have, and how many they need.
The driver shortfall isn’t new, but a labor shortage across many sectors and the pandemic’s lingering effects have made it worse, since about half the driver workforce nationally was over 65 and more vulnerable to the virus, Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of school ride-service company HopSkipDrive, which tracks school bus issues, told the Associated Press.
Her company conducted a survey in March that found nearly 80 percent of districts nationwide that responded were having trouble finding enough bus drivers.
“It’s really at a breaking point,” McFarland said.
The Need
While several districts currently have enough daily drivers — Corunna Public Schools, Laingsburg Community Schools, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, all currently are staffed, officials say — other area districts have regular positions to fill. And officials at all three districts that say they are staffed would like to add more drivers.
“We could certainly use more drivers to help coverage when we have multiple athletic trips,” Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal said. “We begin to have trouble staffing our routes when staff is out (illness, family illness, personal day, etc.).”
Other districts are in need of drivers just to cover daily routes.
“We definitely need drivers. We currently have 11 drivers for 12 routes,” said Renee Secor-Jenks, Owosso Public Schools transportation director. “There is one open route, however, I would like to add one to two routes back in. We lost six drivers last year to retirement.”
“We are in need of drivers,” Byron Area Schools Superintendent Bob Cassiday said. “At the end of the last school year, several drivers retired or took other jobs. We could use at least three more. With people retiring and none applying, we’re seeing more openings than are being filled.
“There are several reasons,” Cassiday added, “lack of training, worries about students’ behavior, rates of pay and too few hours.”
New Lothrop Area Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said his district had to make changes because of the pandemic.
“We need a total of seven or eight bus drivers to move our start times back to what they were pre-pandemic when our buildings started within 10 minutes of each other,” he said. “We have three drivers and our transportation director, who is currently driving.
“(Candidates) are concerned about the wages and intermittent schedule of a bus driver, i.e., work 1 1/2 hours in the morning and then come back and work 1 1/2 hours in the afternoon.”
O-E Transportation Director Craig Coleman said the district has 21 drivers and two subs, but pointed to the hours and job requirements as reasons more people are hesitant to apply.
“One reason is hours,” he said. “Another reason is what a person has to go through to become a bus driver.”
Coleman noted candidates have to pass a background check, including fingerprinting, obtain a commercial drivers license learners permit with two endorsements, pass the CDL physical, pass a drive test, and then undergo a bus driving training course. Finally, candidates have to pass a third-party road test.
“As you can see, a person has to go through a lot to become a school bus driver,” he said. “For our district, it is a lot considering that a person will normally start out as a sub driver and, for some, it can take up to a year and sometimes two years before a full-time route comes available.”
Secor-Jenks agreed the job requirements surprise people.
“They had no idea how many steps were involved in becoming a bus driver,” she said. She also suggested some don’t want to added income because they might lose unemployment pay.
Morrice Area Schools Superintendent Rob Pouch said the district has five drivers now and needs one regular route driver and a sub, but few apply.
“No specific reasons (for the lack of interest),” he said. “We post the job and we typically do not receive any applicants. The fact they are part-time positions can be a problem for some people looking for full-time work. We have longevity in the staff we have, we simply do not get applicants in the event there is an opening.”
Perry Public Schools Superintendent Lori Haven said retirements have hit the district.
“We had three long-term drivers with many years of great service to PPS retire, and it is tough to fill those spots,” she said. The district has 11 regular drivers, but usually runs 12 routes.
The Changes
Districts have taken different approaches to make due with fewer drivers, but many have consolidated routes.
“We’ve slowly been consolidating routes over the years when it made sense, however this year we’ve noticed more students needing bus transportation so we would like to add additional routes. We are developing contingency plans if we need to add routes but don’t have the drivers,” Laingsburg Community Schools Superintendent Matt Shastal said.
The district has 11 full-time and one substitute driver, he said, but would like to add two regular drivers and up to four subs.
“This school year,” Cassiday said, “we’ve had to split bus routes and decrease the number down to five. Our secondary students arrive at 7:15 a.m. and go home at 2:30 p.m. and the elementary students arrive at 8:45 a.m. and leave at 4 p.m.”
Byron current has five drivers, along with a maintenance employee who is covering a route.
“I have consolidated as much as I can because over the past few years, we have had several retirements,” Secor-Jenks said. “We have also gone to using 77-passenger buses. We transport way too many students and travel a lot of miles to go to a one-tier system or be able to do a double route in the morning or afternoon. Trips are a separate thing. We do both extra which is usually a daytime trip, and we do athletic trips.”
New Lothrop hasn’t made any changes this year, but in 2020, Berthiaume said, the district reduced the number of routes to four and now does four routes with separate trips morning and afternoon for the district’s two buildings.
The Incentives
According to the Associated Press, districts across the state are offering incentives to lure drivers.
In Norton Shores, near Muskegon, the district is offering $2,500 to new drivers and $500 if an employee refers them. Lansing schools is offering bus passes and gas cards, and Ann Arbor is offering up to $1,000.
Locally, some district officials say they’ve been able to maintain their driver ranks without turning to incentives, but others have made an extra effort to attract driver candidates.
“For new drivers, we have a $500 signing bonus,” Coleman said of O-E. “We pay for all the training to include $15 per hour wage pay throughout all of the training.
“As for our current drivers, we pay for their physicals and driver’s licenses when they are due. Our superintendent gave a very nice raise to all the contract categories in our drivers’ contract renewal this year,” he added.
Secor-Jenks noted Owosso also is paying for training costs and offering unspecified incentives for current drivers.
“My hope is that with the added unemployment having run out that maybe there will be more interest in becoming a driver,” she said. “Maybe knowing that the only thing it will cost them is time and nothing out of their pocket might generate some interest.”
“We have negotiated an opportunity for drivers to work year-round if they’d like,” Fattal said of efforts to retain and attract drivers.
“This past year we had several drivers take advantage of that as we built in some summer school routes. Drivers are also offered the opportunity to help with building and grounds in the summer by mowing and/or doing light maintenance duties.
“Another incentive we have in the works is being the first district in the state to have an on-site health clinic,” he said. “Our drivers (and all school employees: teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, etc.) will be able to have same-day, next-day doctor appointments at no cost to the employee (no copay, etc.) and their families. They’ll also be able to have no-cost prescriptions filled on-site as well, etc.”
Bertiaume said drivers have seen several incentives.
“We increased our drivers wages to $2 more per hour, which now the current starting rate is $18.73, we have added PAK B insurance, which cover dental/vision/long term disability, and a $500 bonus for the first 180 routes and an additional $500 for another 180 routes driven ($1,000 total for 360 routes driven for the district) and a $500 bonus to drivers who were driving when we implemented the incentive plan, including a $500 bonus to any district employee that referred a bus driver to the district, once the driver was employed with the district.”
Haven said her district added a stipend for drivers in 2020 and increased the substitute wage as well. There also is in increased meal allotment. She credited the added benefits to helping retain drivers.
Haven said she’s hopeful more people will apply for the position.
“We have found over the last few weeks we have had more inquiries about positions, which is positive,” she said. “We are currently training new drivers and are hopeful that we will soon be fully staffed.”
