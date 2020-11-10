MORRICE — Morrice Elementary School is currently conducting classes remotely because of a recent positive COVID-19 test by a staff member.
According to a letter posted on the district’s website, Morrice Elementary will conduct remote learning through Nov. 17, and potentially return to in-person learning Nov. 18.
Superintendent Michael Dewey said the closure was due both to being cautious and a lack of substitute teachers.
The school was closed Nov. 5 and resumed remote learning Nov. 6.
The district is providing breakfast and lunch to students via pickup at the same site used by current online learners.
Dewey noted in the letter that in-person learning for the Jr./Sr. High School was not affected by the decision regarding the elementary school.
Byron Middle School and Byron High School are also transitioning to remote instruction, beginning today, until Nov. 30 after two high school students tested positive for COVID-19. The district’s elementary school will continue to offer in-person instruction at this time, officials said in an announcement on the district’s website.
Several other area districts also have closed completely or partially to in-person learning, include Corunna Middle School, Chesaning and Owosso.
