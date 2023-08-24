CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal had a long list of people he needed to thank Wednesday afternoon, as the district officially celebrated a new bond addition at Elsa Meyer Elementary.
The addition will house the district’s kindergarteners, and was, Fattal said, a team effort.
“We are so thankful to so many who have been with us every step of the way, so that this day would finally come,” Fattal said.
Joining Fattal at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony were a litany of Corunna school and city officials, but it was incoming kindergartener Josie Diaz who actually wielded the scissors at the conclusion of the superintendent’s remarks.
An open house followed Diaz’s ceremonial snip, allowing attendees to tour the new wing’s vividly-decorated classrooms and to meet the teachers and support staff who will be molding young minds within.
Corunna voters passed the bond that made the addition possible in 2021. Prior to the wing’s completion, kindergarteners had been taught at Nellie Reed Elementary in Vernon — now to be used for career technical education programs through the Shiawassee RESD.
The new kindergarten quarters at Elsa Meyer has everything students and staff need, Fattal said. One amenity he highlighted was air conditioning — which was especially welcome after Wednesday’s muggy afternoon heat.
Providing a centralized, high-quality learning environment for Corunna’s youngest learners has been a district priority, Fattal said, noting that kindergarten enrollment has been trending upward.
Fattal speculated that the modest increases the district has seen have had something to do with new housing opportunities in the city.
“There is a good partnership between the city and the schools,” he added.
The Cavaliers also do some outside-the-box things to ensure young students are taken care of, including busing them for before and after-school care at Louise Peacock Children’s Services.
Corunna Board of Education President Jennifer Beldyga has been monitoring every stage of the Elsa Meyer addition’s development.
She remembered coming in to see the wing “before the cabinets were put in,” and was pleased to see the efforts that teachers had made to spruce it up.
“The teachers did a great job decorating their classrooms. It’s welcoming and friendly for the kids now,” Beldyga said.
As a parent of three, Beldyga knows the challenges involved in dropping off and picking up at multiple different buildings, and said that folding kindergarteners into Elsa Meyer has reduced parental stress levels.
“It’s always good to centralize everyone,” she said. “I have heard parents say how much easier it is now.”
