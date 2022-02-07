LAINGSBURG — The world of acting could be in store for Laingsburg senior drama student Makayla Guenther.
However, this week’s Argus-Press Student of the Week also plans to study forensic sciences at the college level.
Guenther said her favorite teacher at Laingsburg is Jennifer Strickland, who teaches a senior writing English class, as well as Technical Theatre.
Strickland is a teacher students can relate to with her listening skills as well as communication skills, noted Guenther.
“(Mrs. Strickland) has kept us all sane through COVID … and she’s almost like a therapist,” Guenther said. “She can listen to us and give us great advice. My favorite class has got to be technical theatre with Mrs. Strickland. It’s basically drama; right now we are creating a production which is mostly student-based. So creating the sets, the lights, sound, etc. just through that class and also through the drama club so that we can perform for dinner theatre in March … It’s called ‘The Crimson Mystery.’ It’s going to be a mystery back in the fifties with a detective finding out who is the kidnapper of this famous celebrity.”
Among the other classes the senior is also currently studying are Advanced Placement calculus, taught by Michelle Cousineau, as well as concert band with Dennis Cousineau.
Her favorite book is “We’ll Meet Again,” a 1999 best-selling mystery novel by Mary Higgins Clark, which examines murder, conspiracy, betrayal and lies. Guenther’s favorite movie is “The Coneheads.”
Guenther said her future college plans include two main areas.
“I’m planning on going to Lansing Community College/Michigan State University for forensic sciences/acting,” Guenther said.
Guenther said her major focus will be on forensic sciences, but that she is also very interested in acting. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system as forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes.
“I will start at LCC and then transfer credits to MSU,” Guenther said.
When asked what her other long range goals would be, the senior said, “to buy a house and to join a community theatre.”
Guenther maintains a cumulative GPA of 3.79 at Laingsburg.
She is a member of the Drama Club at Laingsburg, as well as the Laingsburg marching and concert bands. She plays clarinet and is a section leader.
