Adding up the awards

A New Lothrop high school teacher won the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award on June 3.
Jessica Marcet teaches math and is the adviser for the National Honor Society and High School Quiz Bowl.
“She’s been with us for 15 years,” Kim Kuchar, the principal of New Lothrop High School said. “She’s just a tremendous asset to our team.”
New Lothrop High School participates each year in the award through the local VFW Post No. 6579.
“It was an easy nomination for me,” Kuchar said. She believes Marcet epitomizes the idea of what it means to promote citizenship and service, which is part of the criteria and application process for the award.
Marcet won at the district and state levels before beating out the other state award-winning teachers for the national title. New Lothrop High School also received the Smart/Maher VFW State Citizenship Education School Award.
Kuchar said Marcet is constantly promoting service and even ties it into her lessons. One of the activities Marcet did this year in her class was have students pick up trash around the school, log the different types they found, which she turned into a math lesson.
Marcet is a member of the Dow Innovation Teacher Fellowship — a two-year program where teachers are given support and training on designing and implementing “place-based, sustainability-focused learning units in their classrooms,” according to the DITF website.
Marcet said it was neat to show students how picking up trash in their community can be related to math. She had no complaints from students and some even went above and beyond to collect trash from hard-to-reach places.
Teachers who are members of the DITF can apply for grant money for learning materials. Marcet applied and received funding to get supplies such as reach extenders to pick up the trash.
June 10 was Marcet’s last day as a teacher for New Lothrop. She has driven from Bay City for 15 years, where she resides with her husband and 5-year-old son.
“I’m trying to get that work/life balance a little more level,” Marcet said. It was a hard decision for her to make, but her future job will be in the same district where her son will start kindergarten.
There were tears shed by Marcet and her students on the last day of school. Marcet said the relationships she formed at New Lothrop High School are the hardest part about leaving the district.
Upcoming sophomore Gabrielle Sumner has an ‘A-plus’ in Marcet’s math class, even though previously it was her weakest subject. Sumner said she is sad to see Marcet go because, without her consistent help and support, she would not have gone from a B-plus in junior high to an A-plus this year.
Now Sumner enjoys math, is taking college courses and even wants a career in business and financial advising.
“Mrs. Marcet is an amazing teacher and Bay City will be happy to have her,” Sumner said.
