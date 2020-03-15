Area students honored through auto program

Courtesy Photo In front, from left, are Jacob Kolm, Durand High School; Alyssa Zeller, Owosso High School; and Boyd Cook, Laingsburg High School. In back are Adam Chmiko, Owosso High School; Kyle Cesal, New Lothrop High School; Xane Zdunic, Durand High School; Bruce Farrow, Morrice High School; Alexis Slieff, Durand High School; and Clairabella Musson, Owosso High School; and Baker College/RESD instructor Mike Birdsley.

OWOSSO — Shiawassee RESD Career and Technical Education Countywide Auto I program students recently were awarded with the ASE student certification through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence for Electrical/Electronic Systems.

The certification covers competencies and skills in diagnosis and repair in general electrical system, battery, starting, charging and lighting systems, gauges, warning devices and driver information systems.

The students are dual-enrolled with Baker College of Owosso, earning both high school and college credit.

