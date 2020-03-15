Area students honored through auto program

OWOSSO — Shiawassee RESD Career and Technical Education Countywide Auto I program students recently were awarded with the ASE student certification through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence for Electrical/Electronic Systems.
The certification covers competencies and skills in diagnosis and repair in general electrical system, battery, starting, charging and lighting systems, gauges, warning devices and driver information systems.
The students are dual-enrolled with Baker College of Owosso, earning both high school and college credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.