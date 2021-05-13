LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a special board meeting in the middle school media center prior to the scheduled monthly meeting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The special meeting is to review the Shiawassee RESD General Fund 2021-22 budget, and review and consider the biennial election process and candidate(s) for Shiawassee RESD Board.
The regular board meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
