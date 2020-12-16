CORUNNA — In a surprise announcement Dec. 2, Corunna Public Schools named Shannon Dasen the district’s Teacher of the Year, and Dave Butcher Employee of the Year for 2020-21.
The awards have been an annual tradition at Corunna for decades. Honorees were selected by a committee from a large pool of nominations made by teachers, staff, parents and students.
Both Dasen and Butcher will be formally recognized during an awards ceremony in the coming months, potentially in March, according to Superintendent John Fattal.
“I’m hoping we’ll be able to do so at that time,” he said. “If not, we will wait until we can do something with people/loved ones.”
Dasen, now in her 21st year with the district as an art teacher, said she was absolutely overwhelmed upon receiving the news she had been selected.
When asked what it meant to be recognized, Dasen immediately gave credit to her colleagues, all of whom have had to make considerable adjustments while teaching during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of COVID-19, our entire district has had to rethink education as we once knew it and this has not been an easy task,” Dasen said. “We face new challenges from technology to ‘how are we going to teach and feed our students?’ And then there’s everything else in-between. I work with the best and everyone’s hard work, support for the arts and each other has made a difference in the lives of our students and mine.
“Corunna Public Schools is not just a school district, we are a family. A family that takes care of our students and each other. I am so proud to be a member of the Corunna family. I am honored, blessed and humbled.”
Fattal noted Dasen continually goes above and beyond to ensure her students are successful. She also plays a large role in incorporating arts into the community.
“Like most teachers, Shannon does not end her day with the bell. There are multiple nights, and weekends that she encourages her students to partake in extra activities,” Fattal said. “Shannon holds art nights each year that are open to community members. She also participates in art shows around the state with students. Her best assets, however, are the relationships she builds with her students. They know she loves them and would do anything for them. And that feeling is reciprocated tenfold.”
Butcher began his tenure in Corunna in 1977; he was hired through the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD) to serve as a paraprofessional in the agriscience department at Corunna High School.
In 1993, Butcher transitioned to a custodial role, working in the pool building and cleaning part-time before working as a day custodian in the middle school for two years.
Butcher joined the buildings and grounds department in 1996, and later went on to Nellie Reed as a day custodian before retiring in 2010.
He returned to the district in 2012, however, as a part-time food service employee and central office custodian, positions he continues to hold. Butcher distributes food, delivers mail and maintains the central office for the district, Fattal said.
“Dave is someone that has a strong work ethic and goes out of his way to help. He has worn many hats over the years and has worn them all well,” Fattal said.
“(He’s) a true Cavalier who always pitches in and supports everyone,” he continued. “He always has time for a quick chat and a funny story, building relationships with all he meets. We love him!”
“It’s humbling (to be recognized), you know, (especially) considering everybody else that’s gotten that award before,” Butcher said via phone Monday.
As for what he’s most enjoyed in his time with the district: “The staff,” Butcher said. “They’re good to work with, they’re fun.”
