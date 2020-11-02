NEW LOTHROP — Seventeen-year-old New Lothrop senior Grace Adelberg loves math, and she has a formula for a path to success and becoming a nurse anesthetist.
With her 4.033 GPA, she shouldn’t have any trouble making that formula work. Adelberg says her favorite subject is math, and she has taken several advanced placement courses.
“I like having real answers,” Adelberg said via email. “In math, everything is formulated, so there is always a real answer.”
Adelberg said she plans to attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Her favorite teacher at New Lothrop is Jessica Marcet. Adelberg has taken five of her math courses, including pre-calculus.
“In the time I have known Grace, she has proven herself to be both career and college ready,” Marcet said. “Grace excels outside the classroom as well. She participates in dance and is a member of both the National Honor Society and the Hornet Health and Wellness Group.
“Grace also volunteers her time in the nursery at her church and enjoys helping other people. Being involved in these activities allows Grace to showcase her talents, demonstrate her willingness to work with others and develop skills that will be useful in her future,” she added.
“Mrs. Marcet is always cheerful and happy, and she makes math class fun,” Adelberg said.
Adelberg’s parents are Greg and Cindy Adelberg. She has an older sister Elizabeth, a younger brother Grant, and younger sister Paige.
“Grace is a leader within the classroom and sets a positive example for her peers to follow,” Marcet said. “She is an intelligent young lady who is able to think critically about advanced topics while also successfully navigating dual enrollment classes. Grace’s work ethic, determination and dependability set her apart from other students and her efforts have earned her a spot on the honor roll as well as the distinction of being named a Shiawassee Scholar. I have no doubt Grace will be successful in her future endeavors given the drive she has to be successful.”
Adelberg said she has enjoyed her time at New Lothrop High School because of the sense of community.
“New Lothrop High School has been a great place to get an education,” Adelberg said. “The community is close-knit, and everyone knows everyone, so it’s comfortable being around people. All of us have grown up together, so it’s like a family atmosphere.”
“Grace is determined to do great things,” Marcet said. “Her willingness to work hard and maintain a positive outlook will serve her well in the future. Given her interest in becoming a nurse anesthetist, I have no doubt Grace will become a compassionate and competent nurse who will look out for the best interest of her patients.”
Adelberg’s hobbies include cooking, baking, reading and shopping. Her favorite book is “The Lovely Bones” and she enjoys watching “The New Girl” on TV.
