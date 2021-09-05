OWOSSO — Pathways Adult Education is offering a free workshop on completing a high school diploma and taking the GED.
The one-hour workshop is slated for 10 a.m. Sept. 13 in Room 1427 of the Education and Social Science building. Participants should arrive a few minutes early to complete the COVID-19 self-certification health screening, and bring a pen/pencil.
Those attending must wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth.
For information, contact Karen Wagner at Karen.wagner@baker.edu or (989) 729-3620.
