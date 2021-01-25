NEW LOTHROP — High school senior Delaynee Bitterman’s 4.03 GPA should come in handy for her future plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University and pursue a career as a crime scene analyst.
Bitterman, 17, is a senior at New Lothrop High School, and her hobbies and favorite TV show — “Criminal Minds” — tend to show her future interests.
She enjoys art because “it’s relaxing,” and she can “express herself.” In addition to art, Bitterman has played varsity volleyball and is an FFA member. Some of her other hobbies include water sports, drawing, writing poetry and working out.
At New Lothrop, Bitterman’s favorite teachers are KiaRobison and John Wyrick.
“I really like Mrs. Robinson’s class because you can tell she genuinely loves and care about her students and teaching,” Bitterman said via email. “I really like Mr. Wyrick because he is super fun to be around and teaches us a lot of life skills. He has also helped me join FFA which has truly helped my public speaking skills and overall confidence.”
New Lothrop High School Principal Kim Kuchar has known Bitterman since middle school, and said her work ethic was impressive even then.
“I first met Delaynee when she was a student in my junior high English classroom,” Kuchar said via email. “It was crystal clear early on that Delaynee would be successful in anything she attempted. Delaynee’s work ethic and drive for success will take her far post-NLHS, but it is her kind heart and humble character that makes her so special. I am so proud of Delaynee and blessed to have had a small part in her educational journey, both as her teacher and her principal.”
Bitterman said New Lothrop’s relatively small size is what makes it special.
“Walking down the halls and getting addressed by name by all of the administration is truly special,” she said. “The small environment makes the students feel wanted and special.”
Bitterman’s favorite book is “The Westing Game,” because she believes it is the “best mystery.”
“It’s a book that really makes you think, and once you start it, it’s so hard to put down,” Bitterman said.
Bitterman’s parents are Colleen and Dale Bitterman, and she has one older brother, Sutter.
